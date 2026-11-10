UA regents delay statement of intent on AI amid feedback

The University of Alaska Board of Regents delayed releasing a statement of intent covering the system’s use of artificial intelligence.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - The University of Alaska Board of Regents delayed releasing a statement of intent covering the system’s use of artificial intelligence during its November meeting Friday, giving the information technology department time to incorporate feedback from faculty, staff and students into the document.

“We’ve received a lot of feedback from a variety of stakeholders across the system,” said Jonathon Taylor, Director of Public Works for the University of Alaska system, ”including some feedback from late last week, and so the board wanted to make sure we had time and the administration had time to review that feedback and incorporate it as we can into that document. ” The action was recommended by Chief Technology Officer Benjamin Shier, and pushes off the final decision on the university system’s AI intent language until February, or until requested by UA President Matt Cooper.

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Taylor described the feedback being received about the draft “AI Engaged” document as “passionate. ” “There’s a lot of concern around it,” Taylor said.

“There’s also a lot of opportunity around it, so I think what we heard from our stakeholders across the system is a very broad variety of views, which is certainly to be expected, and also a desire that we approach this in a way that allows us to keep student learning and academic integrity and operational safety at the forefront. ” Work on the university system’s intent language began in 2025, Taylor said, when faculty requested guidance from administration on the use of AI in the classroom.

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When complete, the document is designed not to act as policy, but simply to outline the approach the UA institution is taking toward AI, develop guiding principles and put forward expectations of future actions from the administration, including eventually coming up with actual policy.

“Faculty currently have the ability to decide when and where and how AI can be used in their classroom — if at all — and also in many cases are helping our students better understand how they can use it effectively,” Taylor said, adding that ultimately there will still be flexibility for how different universities and faculty approach AI. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com