UA faculty clash over postponed artificial intelligence guidelines

The university system’s chief information technology officer created the initial draft guidelines by prompting Claude with human ideas about appropriate AI use.

A rift between groups of University of Alaska employees over AI Engaged — a four-page document establishing principles for AI use across UA campuses — fizzled last week after both the UA Board of Regents and University of Alaska Anchorage Faculty Senate postponed votes on AI-related measures.

Hundreds of faculty oppose the document because it was partially written by Anthropic’s Claude AI chatbot. A group of nearly 200 students and staff — mostly in Anchorage — signed a petition calling on regents to instead adopt a brief statement written by humans. Alaska college students’ use of generative AI tools to cheat has increased as the tools have become more prevalent since 2022, according to academic integrity statistics provided by the university.

Also read Anthropic takes on Google and Microsoft with Claude Sheets

Discussions among faculty about how the university system and individual campuses govern AI use have been ongoing since chatbots were introduced, but different groups at the university have disparate opinions about AI in the classroom.

“While we have heard many concerns, we also have heard real strong support for moving, and moving with urgency,” said Matthew Cooper, president of the university system, during Friday’s Board of Regents meeting. “It’s a situation where we’re never going to have everyone on the same page with AI. ” Regents postponed voting on AI Engaged until their February meeting to allow more time for input.

Regents also directed the AI Coordinating Council to begin crafting campus-specific AI policies in the interim. Ben Shier, chief information technology officer for the university system, created the initial AI Engaged draft by prompting Claude with human ideas about appropriate AI use.

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“It was a combination of our own suggestions to the board, presentations, content, notes, as well as some notes from the board directly back to us in that meeting, all fed to Claude,” Shier said in an interview Tuesday. “It does not bind the institutions long term to any direction. It primarily focuses on moving forward and gives the university that latitude.

” AI Engaged does not establish policy but requires system-wide coordination on AI to develop and report to regents on a system-wide AI policy within one year of its adoption. The document also requires each of the three universities to create their own policy governing AI use, and says that “UA will accelerate adoption and expand capabilities across the state. ” Shier was directed to begin preparing the document by regents in May.

After prompting Claude, Shier said he shared the result with select faculty and students days later. Several people familiar with the document said Shier’s use of AI was discussed internally, but not attributed until last month. Shier said only about 20% of the initial two-page AI Engaged draft survived several rounds of edits from humans over the summer. Last week, the Daily News published opinion pieces about AI Engaged from dueling groups of UA professors.

Joel Potter, an associate philosophy professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage, co-wrote a piece criticizing AI Engaged for being too pro-AI, and not allowing enough humans ample time to give feedback. Opposing faculty’s main issue is the delayed disclosure of generative AI to write the initial draft.

“It prescribes an embrace of the curriculum for the sake of student success and it doesn’t acknowledge the need to resource maintaining academic integrity,” Potter said in an interview. “If you don’t want to call it a policy document, that’s fine. But all policy has to be consistent with it. ” Potter asserts that he and most other faculty have been shut out of the editing process because the majority were on summer break while AI engaged was being developed.

But other university employees produced years of meeting minutes that include discussions about AI policies. Andrea Dewees, Faculty Senate chair, recommended that regents delay voting on AI Engaged to allow more time to incorporate faculty resolutions into the document.

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“They have been working on this for two or three years,” Dewees said. “I don’t think it’s going to be easy. I think it’s probably going to be messy. ” Faculty Senate members at UAA also postponed voting on a resolution rejecting and replacing AI Engaged until next month.

Jackie Cason, prior chair of the UA Faculty Senate, pushed to require professors to address AI use in their syllabi in prior years before system-wide policies are developed. Cason co-authored a competing opinion piece in support of AI Engaged. Cason said arguments aren’t necessarily pejorative, and welcomed disagreements among her friends and colleagues over how the university should address AI use.

“I think that it’s really important to be able to have that friction so that we can smooth out the differences and maybe come up with better policy,” Cason said. “This is how academics interact. ” Cason said professors from the English and writing departments have been most active in discussions about AI policy because they are passionate about the potential impacts on their students’ writing abilities.

“We care deeply about the language, about what words mean in terms of creating meaning and shared understanding with others,” Cason said. Potter said he’s not confident the document will reflect concerns he and hundreds of his colleagues shared with administrators once regents vote in February.

“My hope is that those in charge will set aside AI Engaged ... to jointly compose a balanced plan that addresses the real threats to higher education from AI technologies,” Potter said in an email. “Whether it is acceptable for generative AI to be used to help compose plans at the University of Alaska needs to be a matter of thoughtful debate, rather than a foregone conclusion, especially when it comes to plans about AI integration and investment.

” Shier last week recommended regents delay adoption of AI Engaged to incorporate ideas from Faculty Senate resolutions. But in a Tuesday interview, Shier said he doesn’t expect the document to change much.

“I expect it to be closer to largely what they’ve seen before,” Shier said. “My intended target of the of the review is really the very specific and limited feedback we received from faculty. ”