U2018Tour al Solu2019 By Vives

The Colombian artist makes a two-hour journey through the solar system and beyond, featuring songs from his first six albums, as well as surprise guests like Niña Pastori and Sergio George.

At 9 p.m. sharp, three large screens—including a round one in the center that represented a sun (hence the tour’s name)—lit up the sold-out arena: “We all need the sun to be happy,” Vives ’ voice recited in an intro video.

In the conceptual two-hour show, the Colombian star took spectators on a journey through the solar system all the way to infinity, but “in my homeland, the sun hits incredibly hard,” he continued in the clip before he got on stage. Flaunting a black denim jacket and jeans, and his bouncy, signature dirty blond curls, Vives kicked off the concert with “Volvía Nacer,” followed by “La Bicicleta” and “Cancón Bonita.

” Throughout the night, Vives, who was joined by 11 musicians, also serenaded fans with his vallenato and cumbia classics, including “La Gota Fria,” “El Cantor de Fonseca,” “Carito,” “Pañ Mate,” “Cuando Nos Volvamos a Encontrar,” “Fruta Fresca” and “Robarte un Beso,” among others. Among his notable surprise guests were Niña Pastori for a performance of “Sombra Perdida”; Sergio George for “Si yo volviera a nacer,”; Grupo Niche for the salsa-cumbia version of “La Tierra del Olvido”; and Fonseca for “Quiero verte sonreir.

” “Each show of Tour al Sol will be a concert from sunrise to sunset — a journey through the emotions of music that moves with the sun,” The Tour Al Sol, which kicked off April 16 in Toronto, will wrap June 5 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. Each show of Tour al Sol will be a concert from sunrise to sunset — a journey through the emotions of music that moves with the sun.

Each show of Tour al Sol will be a concert from sunrise to sunset — a journey through the emotions of music that moves with the sun. Each show of Tour al Sol will be a concert from sunrise to sunset — a journey through the emotions of music that moves with the sun.

Each show of Tour al Sol will be a concert from sunrise to sunset — a journey through the emotions of music that moves with the sun.





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U2018tour Al Solu2019 Vives Colombian Artist Journey Through The Solar System Surprise Guests Songs From His First Six Albums Music Concert

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LSU Priority Target Makes Shocking Change to Summer Recruitment ScheduleA priority recruit for the LSU Tigers makes a shocking change to his official visit schedule

Read more »

Michigan Football Heavily Trending to Land Fast-Rising 2027 4-Star Edge Ifeanyi EmedobiThe Wolverines have had so much success developing edge rushers that this move makes sense.

Read more »

'Not Typical' Nancy Guthrie Motive Identified as Neighbors Speak Out About the Serial Attacker Who Terrorized Her NeighborhoodWell, that makes sense.

Read more »

Tracker Season 4's Evolution Confirmed With 1 Major ChangeMakes sense.

Read more »