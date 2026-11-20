U2 reaches number one on the ARIA Chart with Carnaval De Luz, marking a major milestone. Meanwhile, Jamie Miller explains how TikTok propelled Babydoll into the top 40.

Irish rock supergroup U2 has claimed the top position on the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Chart with their latest release, ' Carnaval De Luz'. The Cardiff-born artist achieved the number one spot in October, becoming the first male Welsh solo performer to reach the summit since Shakin' Stevens in 1984. This chart dominance highlights the enduring global appeal of U2 and the shifting dynamics of the modern music industry.

Jamie Miller's Viral TikTok Strategy

Singer Jamie Miller recently discussed the rapid ascent of his track 'Babydoll' to number thirty-seven on the ARIA Chart. Miller described the song's journey as a phenomenon driven by TikTok, noting that the platform has unified a diverse global audience. He highlighted the universal appeal of the track, observing its popularity among children in Africa and listeners in Sweden.

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Miller emphasized that social media is the primary avenue for success in the contemporary music landscape. He believes that digital engagement allows artists to connect with fans in ways that traditional media cannot replicate. The viral nature of 'Babydoll' demonstrates how online trends can significantly boost chart performance for emerging and established artists alike.

Competitive Chart Positions and Movements

Charlotte Cardin's 'Stop the Wedding!' remains at number two on the ARIA Chart, marking a non-mover in the second spot. This position represents the highest chart placement for the artist in her career so far. Her consistent performance indicates strong listener retention and sustained interest in her recent work.

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Canadian singer Sombr saw his single 'My Body Isn't Ready' climb two places to secure number three. This rise coincides with his announcement for a major festival slot, suggesting a positive correlation between live performance opportunities and digital streaming success. The timing of this chart movement underscores the synergy between touring and recording.

Tate McRae's 'Housewife' closes the top five at number four, maintaining its presence in the upper echelons of the chart. Sienna Spiro's 'Great Expectation' follows at number five, serving as her previous chart-topper. These positions reflect a competitive landscape where established artists continue to hold significant ground against rising stars.

Festive Tracks and International Collaborations

French electronic duo Justice achieved their best-ever chart placement with 'Flower in a Hurricane', which peaked at number nine. This track is a collaboration featuring SZA, Tame Impala, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. The song appears on the official soundtrack, highlighting the growing trend of cross-genre collaborations in popular music.

Holiday music began its annual ascent up the chart as well. Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' moved up to number twelve, while Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' sits at number eighteen. Olivia Rodrigo's 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas)' also entered the festive rotation at number twenty-four, indicating early seasonal consumer interest.