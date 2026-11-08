U2 guitarist The Edge reportedly wrote a sequel script for the hit comedy Elf. The project never moved forward, adding to the band's diverse Hollywood history including Spider-Man and Broadway.

U2 guitarist The Edge secretly penned a script for a sequel to the beloved 2003 holiday comedy Elf. This revelation adds a curious chapter to the musician's extensive career in Hollywood. The existence of the unproduced screenplay was brought to light recently through new details shared by author Bruce Richter.

Richter uncovered the story while researching his book Elf Unwrapped: Behind the Scenes of a Modern Christmas Classic. He learned from producer Shauna Robertson that she had been approached to discuss a finished script from The Edge. A contact had informed her that the U2 musician wanted to talk about his proposed sequel to the popular film.

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The meeting between Robertson and The Edge never materialized into a project. Robertson recalled that the contact told her The Edge had written a sequel and wanted to discuss it with her. She was willing to meet, but the interaction ultimately went nowhere. The contents of the script remain completely unknown to the public.

Richter described the revelation as the weirdest story he has ever encountered. The Edge never got past the proposed meeting stage for the Elf sequel. The script apparently still exists somewhere in the industry archives. No further production or development was ever announced for the project.

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This news highlights the diverse creative endeavors of U2 members. Their work spans soundtracks, stage productions, and unproduced scripts. The story adds to the lore of the band's cultural impact beyond music. Fans of the original Elf movie may find the idea intriguing.

The Edge's involvement in Hollywood includes dozens of film soundtracks. U2 recorded Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill Me for the 1995 movie Batman Forever. Bono and The Edge composed the music and lyrics for the project. The band's musical contributions have been a staple of modern cinema.

The band also co-wrote the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. That production became one of the costliest flops in theater history. The seventy-five million dollar production faced numerous challenges from the start. Director Julie Taymor was fired amid the resulting turmoil.

The musical was plagued by delays, rewrites, and serious injuries from elaborate aerial stunts. Marvel Comics writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was brought in to rewrite the story. The show began previews in November 2010 but did not officially open until the following summer.

The show was shut down in January 2014 after a difficult run. Investors faced losses of close to sixty million dollars. Buddy the Elf may have dodged a bullet with this sequel concept. The film remains a favorite during the holiday season.

The lack of a sequel preserves the original film's status. Maybe Buddy the Elf dodged a bullet, considering his last big theatrical team-up with a famous fictional character ended in disaster. Tim Burton's Batman ended early thanks to a McDonald's Happy Meal controversy. Spider-Man lived to fight the Green Goblin another day.

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Broadway was a tougher foe than Hollywood for the U2 members. The Spider-Man musical proved that even big names can fail spectacularly. This context helps explain why the Elf sequel might have been a wise choice to abandon. The discovery of the script comes from Robertson's research efforts.

U2 continues to be a major force in music and culture. Their history includes both massive successes and notable failures. The Elf script is a minor but interesting footnote in their story. It shows that even rock stars have wild side projects.

The revelation provides a unique glimpse into the creative process of The Edge. It also sheds light on the inner workings of Hollywood production meetings. Such meetings often lead to nowhere, as this one did. The industry archives likely hold many such forgotten scripts.

Fans can now appreciate the original Elf even more. The film stands on its own without the need for a sequel. The Edge's interest in the project was brief and unfulfilled. This adds another layer to the band's extensive legacy.

The Edge's Hollywood history is filled with such unexpected twists. From Batman to Broadway, the band has tried many things. Some worked, and some did not. The Elf sequel falls into the latter category. It remains a mysterious artifact of pop culture history.