U2 Shares Dolly Parton's Final Song 'Prayer for Peace' at Latin Grammys

U2 revealed Dolly Parton's final recording during the 2026 Latin Grammys. The band describes the track as a meditative prayer addressing political division and family unity.

U2 performed and discussed Dolly Parton's final recorded track during the 2026 Latin Grammys, revealing the emotional backstory behind the collaboration. Bono described the song as a meditative prayer addressing political division and urging families to find common purpose during tense times.

U2 Reveal Final Parton Collaboration

The Irish rock group shared intimate details about their creative process with the late country icon during their acceptance speech or featured segment at the awards ceremony. Bono explained that the band approached Parton with several musical ideas, including a track titled Lifelong, which he characterized as a dizzy, drunken marriage song with a folky aesthetic.

Also read Dolly Parton's Final Duet 'Torn' With Bono Released As Last Track On New Album

During the pitch, Bono utilized a Tennessee accent to demonstrate the song's vibe. Parton responded with characteristic wit, noting that the composition felt a little too Irish for her taste. Instead of rejecting the material, she offered the band a song she had previously started, inviting them to reimagine and complete it according to their own artistic vision.

Parton's Creative Challenge and Response

Parton issued a clear directive to the band, implying that if they did not take her song in a direction she approved, the track would never be released. Guitarist The Edge recalled this moment as a significant shock, noting that Parton was willing to surrender her musical destiny to a rock group aiming for a sci-fi country sound rather than a traditional country arrangement.

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Bono described the recording experience as a master class in vocal performance. He was profoundly moved by Parton's range, observing that she sang herself into another emotional place during the session. The band later learned that Parton was unaware of the severity of her illness at the time, making the recording feel like her final musical prayer.

Lyrical Themes of Political Division

The track opens with Parton questioning her role in a divided world, singing lines about loving both sides of a conflict while feeling torn. Bono noted that these lyrics appear prophetic, predicting loud conversations and potential shouting matches at Thanksgiving tables following a bitter midterm campaign season.

Parton included the line Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war within the song. Bono addressed the audience, joking that while Parton did not have biological children, all Americans are considered her children. He framed her message as an urgent plea for citizens to reach across the political divide and establish a shared purpose.

Interactive Video Project Launch

U2 released a lyric video for the song on November 13, featuring still images of Parton alongside footage of Nashville and its surrounding countryside. The group explained that they could not film a traditional music video with the ailing singer, so they looked to the estate of Johnny Cash for inspiration regarding posthumous releases.

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Similar to how the Cash estate handled final projects, the Parton estate granted U2 permission to launch a crowdsourced video project. Fans are invited to draw, decorate, graffiti, or otherwise embellish the baseline video with personal messages of love or memories of the Jolene singer.

Bono emphasized that this video project is designed to be an infinite testament to Parton's legacy. He indicated that the current release is merely the beginning, with the video evolving over time as more fan contributions are added over the coming weeks and months.