U2 Secret Tate Modern Concert Celebrates Band History

U2 performed a surprise secret set at London's Tate Modern on Tuesday, Nov. 3, celebrating their history and Brian Enos collaborative work. The quartet played without screens or phones in an intimate venue.

Rock legends U2 performed a surprise secret concert at the Tate Modern Museum in London on Tuesday, Nov. 3. This intimate performance followed a return to their old school in September and preceded the release of their sixteenth studio album on Nov. 13. The band aimed to cut through the fragmented modern culture by appearing in unexpected venues.

The Secret Venue Setup

The location was revealed to fans only hours before the event, with entry granted solely through a ballot win. Instead of the cavernous main hall, the quartet played inside The Tanks, a claustrophobic, brutalist space with a 400-person capacity beneath the Blavatnik Building. This area is usually reserved for experiential exhibitions rather than large-scale musical performances.

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The band abandoned their usual concert aesthetics, featuring no giant LED screens or mobile devices. Attendees locked their phones in pouches before entering, creating an atmosphere distinct from any recent U2 show. Bono playfully referred to the concrete structure as the fish tank as fans and industry figures entered the seated venue.

The Brian Eno Connection

Brian Eno, a close collaborator integral to the band history, brought the room to life with generative art projected onto the bare walls. The software, developed in 2006, randomly combines different shades and shapes to create a unique backdrop for every transition. Bono dedicated the evening to celebrating Eno, noting that each song performed was produced or written alongside him.

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During the closing track With or Without You, Bono prowled the room to find Eno. He brought the producer on stage for a round of applause during the song soaring crescendo. This gesture highlighted the irreplaceable partnership that has defined much of the band success over the last half-century.

Key Musical Moments

The setlist included the brooding epic Bad, which had been absent from their sets since 2019 and was not part of their Sphere residency in Las Vegas. Bono delivered the post-chorus lines with greater clarity and purpose, matching the impassioned tone of the biggest venues. The performance demonstrated that the band still has tricks up their sleeve after fifty years in the industry.

Original material from the past two decades has often been criticized, but two unreleased tracks Can't Stop Us Now and The Greatest Show on Earth held their own. The latter combined The Edge airy guitar, Adam Clayton driving bass, and Larry Mullen Jr punchy beat into one of their most impactful songs in years. All four members performed together, with Mullen Jr. rejoining after missing the 2023-24 Sphere residency due to neck surgery.

Art World and Future Tours

Bono discussed the band connection to the art world, referencing the late artist Louise Bourgeois. He noted that Adam Clayton purchased his first Bourgeois work in the 1990s and that he once improvised Amazing Grace for her in her apartment. This reverence for art was evident in the hushed, reverent tone of prior songs like In a Little While.

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This flurry of activity marks a major return for the rock titans as they gear up for a globetrotting tour. The tour is scheduled to kick off in 2027 and continue into 2028. The secret show and features all four members, solidifying their strong position in the current music landscape.