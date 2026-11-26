U2 performed a 10-minute halftime tribute to Dolly Parton at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 25, 2026, featuring their duet Torn, her final recorded song.

U2 delivered an emotional and highly anticipated halftime tribute to the late Dolly Parton during the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. The 10-minute special, streamed exclusively on Netflix at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, featured a duet between the Irish rock band and Parton via pre-recorded images projected onto three large curtains.

The performance honored Parton, who passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80. She appeared on stage through these projections while performing Torn, a tender country song she recorded in Nashville in June. The track was co-written by U2 members, Parton, and Johnny McDaid, serving as her final recorded vocal performance before her death.

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U2 did not attempt to cram as many songs into the brief performance as other superstars have during halftime shows. Instead, the band focused on a curated set of four key tracks. They opened with an abridged version of Sunday Bloody Sunday and concluded with Pride in the Name of Love and Where the Streets Have No Name.

The setlist included only one song from their new album, Carnaval de Luz. That album, released on Nov. 13, was the band's first new material in nine years and debuted at No. 4 on the latest Billboard 200 chart. This marked U2's third tango with the NFL, though their first in two decades since their famous 2002 Super Bowl appearance.

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Bono repeated the torn part of the early 80s anthem Sunday Bloody Sunday as a seamless segue into Parton's song. He and the spectral Parton harmonized on the track about a family at war. Some fans noted a subtle political subtext in connecting the Irish conflict song with the American context of modern divisions.

About a hundred extras participated in the performance, forming a marching choir rather than a traditional marching band. These dancers first appeared during Sunday Bloody Sunday, which included an interpolation of The Supremes' Stop in the Name of Love performed by the Womack Sisters. The somber tone fit the theme of civil war and family estrangement central to the performance.

Eagle-eyed fans also caught a brief snippet of American Obituary during the opening song. The track, from a recent EP, references the killing by ICE of Renee Good. This inclusion added a layer of contemporary political commentary to the nostalgic and memorial-focused set.

U2 used part of their allotted 10 minutes walking to the stage at the beginning and walking back out through the assembled marchers at the end. This casual yet dramatic staging allowed the band to connect with the audience before the curtains dropped to the field and the dancers formed concentric circles around the stage.

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The idea for the halftime show reportedly came from U2 and their team, timed to capitalize on families gathered around TVs for the holiday. They wanted to promote the new album following its recent release. The group has maintained heavy broadcast and streaming promotions since then.

The performance also recalled Parton's own famous halftime appearance. She performed at the 2023 game in Arlington, Texas, wearing a Cowboys cheerleader uniform. Her presence on the minds of music acts across the holiday weekend seems certain given the significance of this tribute.

U2's history with the NFL includes the 2002 Super Bowl halftime show honoring 9/11 victims and a 2006 performance celebrating the Louisiana Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. This Thanksgiving Eve show adds another chapter to that legacy while delivering a poignant farewell to a country music icon.