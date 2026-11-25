U2's new album reaches number one in the United Kingdom, boosting their all-time leaderboard. The release also debuts strongly in the US with over 49,000 equivalent units.

The Irish rock band U2 has achieved a significant milestone with the release of their latest studio album, ' Carnaval De Luz'. This new record has officially reached the No. 1 position on the U.K. Albums Chart for the week dated November 28. This achievement marks the group's 12th number one album in the United Kingdom, moving the band further up the all-time leaderboard for chart-topping records.

Record-Breaking Success in the United Kingdom

The success of 'Carnaval De Luz' demonstrates the enduring popularity of the veteran band in the British market. By securing the top spot, U2 has solidified their status as one of the most consistent and successful acts in modern music history. The album's debut at number one is a clear indicator of the strong fan support and commercial appeal the group continues to command across generations of listeners.

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Strong Commercial Performance in the United States

In the United States, the album launched with 49,000 equivalent album units earned during the week ending November 19, according to Luminate. Of that total sum, album sales comprised 42,500 units. This figure includes 22,000 units derived from vinyl sales, representing the band's best week on vinyl since Luminate began tracking such data in 1991. Streaming audio equivalent album units comprise 5,500, which equals 5.77 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. Additionally, track equivalent album units comprise 1,000.

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Historical Context and Chart Comparisons

The performance of 'Carnaval De Luz' draws parallels to the band's historical chart dominance. In 1987, when their previous album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 dated April 4 of that year, it went on to achieve a nine-week run at number one. The current release follows a similar trajectory of strong initial interest and sustained commercial viability, though the metrics of consumption have evolved significantly over the decades.

Hit Single and Broadcast Milestones

The new album was preceded by its lead single, 'Silencio'. This track marked the group's 45th entry on the Alternative Airplay chart earlier in November, tying the Foo Fighters for the most entries in the chart's history. The band also announced North American tour dates for the upcoming year. Furthermore, the veteran band has been associated with major broadcast events, including the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve NFL game, which kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.