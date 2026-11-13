U2 Posthumous Collaboration with Dolly Parton Released

U2 releases posthumous track Torn featuring Dolly Parton, marking their first new album in nine years and celebrating her lasting musical legacy.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr of the rock group U2 have released a posthumous collaboration with country music icon Dolly Parton titled " Torn." This track serves as the centerpiece of the band's first album of new material in nine years. The release brings together two distinct musical legends to create a spiritual and artistic whole that honors Parton's extraordinary career.

The Posthumous Recording of Torn

Dolly Parton recorded her vocal contributions for "Torn" in June, merely two months before her passing. According to Bono, Parton's dedication to the project was unwavering even during her illness. He stated that she got out of her bed to sing the song, allowing listeners to hear the effort she put into the recording. This level of commitment has left the band deeply moved by the process.

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Bono described the experience as sobering, noting that Parton is no longer available to be called upon except through her existing songs. He remarked that she sang her heart out during the sessions. The resulting track is described as a spiritual whole that bridges the gap between the two artists' distinct genres. Bono noted that the song creates a sense of border crossing from the south into the north.

Album Release and Production Details

Island Records is releasing the new album, which follows the band's historic formation in Dublin. Larry Mullen Jr initially pinned a handwritten notice to the message board of Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin. The note read "Drummer Seeks Musicians To Form Band." This event occurred fifty years before the current release, marking a significant milestone for the group.

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The label is sharing several versions of "Torn" to celebrate the album's launch. These versions include the "Kent Wells Version" and the "T Bone Burnett Take." Both tracks feature the unmistakable voice of Dolly Parton. The release highlights the country-tinged nature of the collaboration. Fans can now access these different interpretations of the song.

Band History and Commercial Success

U2 became arguably the world's biggest band in the second half of the 1980s. The group maintained its prominence well into the 1990s. This success occurred despite the rise of grunge, indie rock, alternative rock, hip-hop, and electronic dance music. Their political views have been exposed on their collective sleeves throughout their career.

Island Records reports that the band has sold 175 million albums globally. They have won 22 Grammy Awards during their career. The group has also landed 34 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Two of these tracks reached number one on the chart. They have also achieved eight number one positions on the Billboard 200 chart.

Future Tours and Live Performances

The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. U2 held the honor of being the first band to play the Sphere in Las Vegas. They inaugurated the venue in September 2023 with a residency show. This performance marked a significant moment in live music history.

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Representatives for the four-piece band have announced plans for future live performances. They are working on translating the new album into a live experience. The group is preparing for the Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour. This tour is scheduled to take place in 2027. Fans will have the opportunity to hear "Torn" performed live in the coming years.