Irish rock band U2 honored the late Dolly Parton with a vocal duet during their Essence Festival of Culture halftime performance, marking a significant moment before their 50th-anniversary tour.

The Irish rock band U2 delivered a powerful and emotional performance during the Essence Festival of Culture halftime show, blending their signature political anthems with a heartfelt tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton. The event took place in New Orleans, bringing the legendary four-piece to the center of the stage for a set that celebrated both their own 50-year history and the enduring legacy of Parton, who recently passed away.

U2 Opens With Political Anthems And Choir Support

The performance began with a solemn and majestic atmosphere as the four band members walked to the centerfield while a choir recited the lyrics to U2's 1987 hit, "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." Frontman Bono addressed the massive crowd, saying, "Thank you for having us," before drummer Larry Mullen Jr. launched the set into motion with his iconic military-style drum pattern. The band immediately kicked off with "Sunday Bloody Sunday," one of their earliest and most potent political anthems, setting a tone of reverence and intensity that characterized the entire hour.

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The Production Shifts To Honor Dolly Parton

The scale of the production increased dramatically as a full marching band assembled on the stage, causing the song to shapeshift by interpolating The Supremes' classic track, "Stop! In The Name of Love." During this transition, a smiling image of Dolly Parton, the late queen of country, was splashed across three towering sails that loomed over the circular center stage. The visual tribute culminated in a poignant moment where Bono dueted with pre-recorded vocals from Parton during her song "Torn." This track was the final recording she ever made, and it appears on U2's 16th and latest studio album, bridging the gap between rock royalty and country icons in a seamless musical tribute.

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U2 Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Glory Box Hits

After the sails descended, the band settled into their standard rockstar routine, supported by scores of backing singers who filled the stage with harmonies. Without missing a beat, the group reached into their extensive catalog of hits, delivering a rendition of "Pride (In The Name of Love)," a track that serves as a tribute to the assassinated civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The song originally appeared on their 1984 LP and achieved massive commercial success, becoming the band's 14th top 10 hit on the Billboard 200, where it opened at No. 4. It also secured the status of their 12th No. 1 album on both the Official U.K. Albums Chart and Australia's ARIA Chart, highlighting their sustained global dominance over four decades.

Next Steps For U2 As They Enter 50th Year

This performance marked a significant milestone in U2's 50th anniversary year, which is set to accelerate next year with extensive global celebrations. The band announced that they will return to stadiums around the world for their first stadium tour since 2019, continuing to bring their live spectacle to fans across the globe. The Thanksgiving Eve halftime show served as a preview of the energy and production value expected in the coming years. Fans can watch highlights from the performance and review the full setlist, with the option to stream the complete show online for those who missed the live broadcast in New Orleans.