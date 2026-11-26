U2 performed the Dolly Parton and Bono duet, 'Torn,' during the NFL Thanksgiving Eve halftime show.

U2 perform a tribute to Dolly Parton during the halftime show of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 25, 2026, in Inglewood, CA.. While Parton, who shares writing credits for the song with the band and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, originally wrote “Torn” around a story of a woman trying to choose between two men, Bono and McDaid rewrote the lyrics around a mother watching her family divided.

“You name the location,” Bono told, “but everyone knows what it is. … People say in the U.S. now, people are scared to go into Thanksgiving. ”in August at age 80, recorded her part on the album’s closing track in June.

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“When she got ill,” Bono said, “she got out of her bed to sing this song. And you can hear that. And I can’t even listen to it now. ”Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Was the Wildest of the Wild BoysU2’s halftime show during the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams aired on .