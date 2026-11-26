U2 performed their collaborative track Torn with Dolly Parton during the Rams halftime show at SoFi Stadium. The tribute celebrated the late country icon's legacy before the November 25 game in Inglewood.

U2 performed a poignant tribute to the late Dolly Parton during the halftime show of the Green Bay Packers versus Los Angeles Rams game on Wednesday, November 25. The event took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before a global Netflix audience. The Irish rockers projected archival footage and audio of the country music icon for a hybrid live performance. This emotional segment celebrated the enduring legacy of Parton, who passed away in August at the age of eighty.

The band integrated the tribute seamlessly between two of their own classic hits. They performed the energetic anthem Sunday Bloody Sunday followed by the epic Where the Streets Have No Name. The timing coincided with a worldwide audience invited to join in celebrating the life of Parton. This tribute marked a significant and memorable moment for fans watching the high-profile NFL matchup.

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Bono revealed the unique origins of this specific musical partnership. He initially reached out to Parton regarding a different project entirely. She declined that offer, stating the material was too Irish for her tastes. Instead, she proposed they work on her song Torn. Parton asked Bono to see where he could take the track in a new direction.

The song explores the complex emotions of family division and conflict. It posits the hope of reconciliation amidst deep ideological differences. The lyrics capture the pain of being caught between two opposing forces. Parton sings about loving both sides yet feeling torn by the struggle. She questions what one is supposed to do when faced with such impossible choices.

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Parton was reportedly very pleased with the final version of the song. Garret Jacknife Lee, who is fifty-nine years old, stated that Dolly loved the finished track. He noted that she was proud of her vocal performance and the overall recording. The team had been nervous about her approval of the reinterpretation. However, she was thrilled with how the project turned out.

Bono was deeply impressed by Parton's vocal delivery on the track. He was blown away by the power and haunting quality of her voice. This was particularly remarkable given her declining health at the time. They had worked on the track in Nashville only two months before her death. The collaboration stands as a testament to their professional respect and creative intimacy.

The tribute highlighted Parton's history with major sporting events and refusals. She revealed that she has been asked to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show more than once. She has declined every single invitation thus far throughout her career. She joked that she deprived America of a potentially legendary performance.

Bono described the experience of working with her as deeply moving. He noted the intimacy of their creative process during the studio sessions. He found it sobering that she is no longer physically present. The songs remain as the primary way to connect with her voice and spirit. This halftime performance served as a poignant farewell to a cultural icon.

The event underscored the cross-genre appeal of both the band and the singer. Parton's final recorded song continues to resonate with fans worldwide. The collaboration showcases the mutual admiration between the rock legends and the country queen. The performance at SoFi Stadium provided a powerful conclusion to the halftime entertainment.

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U2's decision to honor Parton in this manner reflects their deep personal connection. The archival footage added a layer of nostalgia and respect to the live set. Fans watched in awe as the digital images of Parton accompanied the music. The emotional weight of the song Torn was amplified by the context of her passing.

The global reach of the NFL and Netflix platforms ensured a massive audience. Millions of viewers witnessed this tribute to one of music's greatest figures. The combination of live rock performance and archival tribute created a unique experience. It highlighted the lasting impact of Parton's career on various musical genres.

Bono's comments about the irreversibility of loss added a layer of gravity. He emphasized that songs are the only remaining link to her presence. This sentiment resonated with the audience familiar with her extensive catalog. The performance was not just entertainment but a memorial to a friend and collaborator.

The details of their initial creative exchange remain a fascinating piece of music history. Her rejection of the Irish project led to the creation of a beloved ballad. This chance encounter resulted in a final artistic statement from Parton. The story behind the song adds depth to its performance on the NFL stage.