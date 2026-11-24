The announcement comes one day before U2 is slated to headline the halftime show of the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix.

The announcement about the new tour dates comes one day before U2 is slated to headline the halftime show of the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix.

The new dates for the"Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027" will bring the band to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada for 15 shows starting on Aug. 13, 2027. They are scheduled to play in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 26 and 28 with Stephen Wilson Jr. as the opening act.

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Wilson just wonThe announcement about the new tour dates comes one day before U2 is slated to headline the halftime show of theon Netflix. The band also just released its 16th studio album,"Carnaval De Luz," its first new material in nine years. Subscriber Presale, beginning on Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. ET.

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Visa cardholders will have access to a special presale beginning on Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m., while supplies last.by Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. No codes are needed, as access is tied to your account and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Sept. 27 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium**Oct. 9 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium**