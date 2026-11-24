U2 will embark on the 2027 Carnaval de Luz presents The Greatest Show On Earth tour, hitting 15 stadiums across North America, including three California dates. General tickets go on sale Dec. 4.

U2 will perform 15 stadium concerts across the United States and Canada as part of the band's 2027 Carnaval de Luz presents The Greatest Show On Earth world tour.

The trek opens Aug. 13 in Miami and concludes Oct. 18 in Vancouver. General public tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. The itinerary includes three California dates: Oct. 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Oct. 15 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Also read U2 Announces North American Leg of ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ Global Stadium Tour for 2027

Carnaval De Luz Album Release Date And Tour Details

A full week separates the Oct. 2 SoFi show from the next date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 9, suggesting U2 may add more Los Angeles concerts after the first two SoFi dates sell out. The tour supports U2's 16th studio album, Carnaval de Luz, released Nov. 13.

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Rolling Stone raved that the rock legends return with a tightly focused album that stands as a counterargument to pop-culture doomsaying, calling each song tight and punchy, memorable and melodic. Reviews have described the record as energetic, heavy, silly, rollicking and at times downright gorgeous.

Standout Tracks And Featured Artists On New Album

Standout tracks include Go (Carnaval De Luz), La Reina, Street Of Dreams, The Mirror Maker (Rosalía), Silencio, The Greatest Show On Earth, Glorify, Midnight Sunshine and Torn, which features the late Dolly Parton in her last recording. The War On Drugs will be the opening act for the West Coast concerts. At all concerts, a big name act will open the show for the band.

When our team last reported on how much it cost to see the group live overseas, the lowest price we could find was $131 including fees. Tuesday's tour announcement comes one day before U2 will headline the halftime show during the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. They will handle halftime duties in the Wednesday, Nov. 25 contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, set to be broadcast live on Netflix from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ticket Presale Dates And Pre-sale Information For U2

Tickets for the North American tour dates will first be available through the U2.com Subscriber pre-sale, which begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30. Visa cardholders will have access to a pre-sale that begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 2. A number of other pre-sales will also be held, and information on all of them is available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available now on trusted secondary market sites like Vivid Seats and StubHub.

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We only recommend sites with a 100% buyer guarantee, so you know your transaction is safe and your tickets will arrive on time. For the SoFi Stadium concerts, fans can sign up for the presale at U2.com. The Irish rockers previously headlined at The Sphere on Dec. 16, 2023. Other North American dates on the 2027 routing include Sept. 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Oct. 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

U2 has been tearing up the charts since before Video Killed The Radio Star played on MTV.