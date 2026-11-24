U2 reveals extensive 2027 North American stadium tour dates for the Carnaval De Luz World Tour, supported by Stephen Wilson Jr. and The War on Drugs, with ticket sales beginning late November.

U2 has officially unveiled the comprehensive schedule for its 2027 Greatest Show on Earth World Tour, confirming a massive global stadium run that spans North America, Latin America, and Europe. The Irish rock legends announced the initial North American leg on Tuesday, November 24, completing the picture of their upcoming global itinerary after previously revealing international stops.

The North American portion of the tour kicks off on August 13 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The band will then traverse major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta in Georgia, Baltimore in Maryland, and East Rutherford in New Jersey. The first segment of this phase concludes on September 14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

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Support for the August and September shows has been confirmed as Stephen Wilson Jr., who will open the initial run of dates. A second phase of the North American schedule begins on September 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This later leg features support from the indie rock band The War on Drugs.

Following the Texas stop, U2 will perform a doubleheader at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on October 1 and October 2. The North American tour continues with appearances in Las Vegas and Santa Clara, California, before wrapping up in Vancouver, British Columbia, on October 18 at BC Place.

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Ticket sales are structured with specific presale windows to manage high demand. A U2.com subscriber presale begins on November 30 at 10 a.m. A Visa cardholder presale follows on December 2 at 10 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. while supplies last. An additional artist presale is scheduled for December 3 at 10 a.m. local time for those who sign up by the previous evening.

The general public can purchase remaining tickets during an on-sale period beginning on December 4 at 10 a.m. local time. This structured rollout ensures fans across different demographics have designated opportunities to secure entry to the highly anticipated stadium events.

International dates extend deep into the spring and summer of 2027, ensuring a truly global reach for the Carnaval De Luz presentation. U2 will perform multiple nights in Mexico City at Estadio GNP Seguros from February 23 through March 4, featuring four consecutive shows.

The tour moves to South America with four dates in São Paulo, Brazil, at Estádio MorumBIS from March 10 to March 16. This is followed by three shows at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from March 23 to March 27, highlighting the band's strong connection to Latin American markets.

European shows begin in Paris at the Stade de France with three performances from May 5 to May 9. The band will then travel to Lisbon, Portugal, for two nights at Estádio da Luz in late May before heading to Amsterdam, Netherlands, for four shows at Johan Cruijff ArenA in early June.

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The European leg continues with three dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, from June 18 to June 22. The final listed dates take place in Milan, Italy, at Stadio San Siro on July 5, July 6, and July 9, concluding the extensive global tour.

This massive touring campaign follows a significant career milestone for the band, which was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame on November 14, 2026. The induction ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and featured performances by Bono, Larry Mullen Jr., and Adam Clayton.

The tour serves as the live promotion for U2's sixteenth studio album, which was recently released. The album and the associated tour represent a major chapter in the band's ongoing legacy, bringing their signature sound to stadiums across six continents.

Promoted by Live Nation, the Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour aims to deliver a high-production spectacle to audiences worldwide. The combination of new music, recent honors, and extensive global dates positions this tour as one of the most significant music events of 2027.