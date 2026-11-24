The U2 and Dolly Parton collaboration 'Torn' debuts on multiple Billboard charts, marking Parton's first posthumous country entry and U2's first appearances on key rock and alternative rankings.

The groundbreaking collaboration between the Irish rock band U2 and the late country music icon Dolly Parton is making significant waves on the Billboard charts, debuting with substantial numbers across multiple genres. The track titled " Torn" appears on the rankings dated November 28, securing positions that highlight its cross-demographic appeal and the enduring legacy of both artists involved in this unique musical project.

Billboard Chart Positions and Streaming Data

Dolly Parton becomes the first artist to secure a posthumous entry on the Hot Country Songs chart with the single "Torn." The song debuts at number 39 on this specific ranking, driven by a massive consumption volume that includes 1.6 million official streams and an audience of 1.2 million through radio airplay during the tracking week of November 13 to November 19. Additionally, the track sold 6,000 units during this same period, according to data reported by Luminate, the leading authority on music and audio entertainment analytics.

Also read Dolly Parton Tribute Songs Performers The Voice 2023

Simultaneously, the track introduces the legendary rock group U2 to the Hot Country Songs survey, marking their first-ever appearance on this particular ranking. This crossover success demonstrates the unique power of the collaboration, blending Parton's country roots with U2's global rock stardom to achieve a statistical milestone for both entities involved in the recording.

U2 Chart History and Album Performance

The impact of this collaboration extends deeply into U2's own chart history, particularly on rock and alternative metrics. "Torn" enters the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at number 24, which stands as Parton's highest-charting hit on this specific tally. This achievement surpasses her previous peak on the chart, which was reached by her 2023 track "World on Fire" at number 26, establishing "Torn" as her top-performing song on this genre-specific list to date.

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For the band U2, the accompanying album, produced by their longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee, is a major commercial event. The 12-track collection represents the band's first release of new studio material in nine years and serves as their 16th studio album. Upon its release, the record debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 49,000 equivalent album units and securing the band's 14th top 10 album entry in their extensive career.

The album's commercial performance is further reinforced by its dominance on specialized rock charts. It opened at number 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart, the Vinyl Albums chart, and the Indie Store Album Sales chart. On the broader sales metrics, the album reached number 2 on the Top Album Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, and Top Alternative Albums charts, indicating strong physical and digital consumption across multiple formats.

Creative Evolution and Song Narrative Shift

The creative genesis of "Torn" involves a significant narrative transformation led by U2 frontman Bono and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid. While the original concept centered on Dolly Parton's songwriting, the production team reworked the story to reflect different thematic elements. Bono and Johnny McDaid shifted the focus from Parton's original tale of a woman torn between two men to a more complex narrative about a mother and her two estranged sons.

This new storyline explores the emotional and social consequences of the sons being divided by political differences, adding a contemporary political layer to the country-rock fusion. The song also made a strong debut on the Country Airplay chart, opening at number 28 on the ranking dated November 21. This position secured Parton's highest-ever debut on that survey and further cemented U2's presence on country radio formats, expanding their reach into new audience segments beyond their traditional rock fanbase.