The American ski team claimed gold in the women's team combined event at the Alpine Ski World Championships in Austria. Breezy Johnson, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Lauren Macuga led the charge, showcasing their exceptional skills in both downhill and slalom disciplines. The team's triumph was captured in numerous photos, highlighting their joy, camaraderie, and dedication.

The United States women's alpine ski team secured a dominant victory in the team combined event at the Alpine Ski World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria. Breezy Johnson, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Lauren Macuga combined their skills in the downhill and slalom runs to clinch the gold medal . Johnson's blistering speed in the downhill leg set the stage for the team's success, while Shiffrin and Macuga showcased their technical prowess in the slalom.

The victory marked a triumphant moment for the American team, highlighting their prowess and depth in the sport. Numerous photos captured the team's jubilation on the podium, their smiles beaming with pride and accomplishment. Johnson, Shiffrin, and Macuga, core members of the U.S. ski team, embraced each other, celebrating their extraordinary performance. The images also depicted the team's collective joy, with teammates cheering and congratulating their victorious colleagues. The photos served as a testament to the team's unity, dedication, and unwavering pursuit of excellence





