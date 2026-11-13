The Gulf region has been on high alert since the U.S. military attacks on Iran started in February, though an F1 race is scheduled in Doha this month.

No one in power gets a free pass. HuffPost holds leaders accountable, exposes abuses and uncovers the truth through independent reporting. Help us keep asking the hard questions.

GENEVA — The United States soccer body pulled its team from the boys’ Under-17 World Cup in Qatar starting next week for security reasons,The 48-nation FIFA tournament kicks off in Doha next Wednesday and the U.S. team’s scheduled first game was Nov. 21 against Montenegro.

Also read The Times' preseason top 25 boys' basketball rankings

“FIFA understands that U.S. Soccer’s decision was made in light of the existing U.S. Level 3 travel advisory,” FIFA said in a statement, noting other sports events staged safely in Qatar this year. They included a track and field Diamond League meeting, aFIFA and Qatar will next month also organize the men’s Intercontinental Cup featuring Paris Saint-Germain, the Qatari-owned Champions League titleholder.

FIFA said “security assessments remain unchanged, and no new developments affecting the security situation around the tournament have occurred. ” The Dominican Republic will take its place in Qatar as a replacement, FIFA said later, after finishing second in the qualifying group that the U.S. won in the CONCACAF region.state the U.S. Soccer Federation should be fined “at least” 20,000 Swiss francs by the FIFA disciplinary committee for withdrawing fewer than 30 days before the opening game.

Advertisement

Qatar is hosting each edition of the annual boys’ Under-17 World Cup from 2025-29. The final of this 104-game edition is on Dec. 13. The tournament lineup includes China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Argentina, Brazil, France, Denmark, Ireland, Italy and Spain. Philadelphia Union forward Malik Jakupovic got eight of the team’s 19 goals in qualifying.

“The safety and security of all participants and fans remains paramount,” FIFA said. “As with all FIFA tournaments and events, we are in close contact with the relevant authorities and are looking forward to the tournament kickoff in Qatar. ”