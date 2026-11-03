U.S. Wildfire Risk to Triple by 2060 Projecting 300000 Structures Burned

New research indicates wildfire risk to U.S. buildings will triple by 2060, destroying 300000 structures unless adaptation measures are taken immediately. Key findings reveal regional disparities and urgent need for resilience.

Without immediate action to curb global warming and adapt to fire, roughly 300000 structures could burn in the next few decades, a new study shows. The Palisades and Eaton fires, which tore through Los Angeles County in January 2025, marked one of the most destructive wildfire disasters in U.S. history. Together, they destroyed about 16000 buildings, roughly four times the typical annual number of structures lost to wildfires across the entire country. This tragic event exemplifies a growing risk to homes, businesses, and infrastructure across the United States, particularly in the West.

Projected Wildfire Losses Double By Mid-Century

According to a study today in Nature Communications, that risk is on track to triple by mid-century. The researchers found that some 300000 buildings could be destroyed or damaged by wildfire by 2060 unless we take meaningful action to curb global warming and adapt to fire. The study projects that for the period of 2051 to 2060, wildfire risk to U.S. structures will be up to 3.2 times greater than it was from 2011 to 2020. Under business-as-usual conditions with no adaptation, between 133200 and 449100 buildings could burn by mid-century, with an average of 300000.

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Methodology Behind Fire Risk Calculations

To project wildfire risk to U.S. buildings decades into the future, Virginia Iglesias and her colleagues first reconstructed that risk from 1945 to 2023 using historical data about burned area, development patterns, and fire impacts. Virginia Iglesias serves as the director of Earth Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder and is the lead author of the research. They then fed this reconstruction into a model along with weather, climate, and housing-density data to calculate how many structures could burn between now and 2060. The analysis utilized complex modeling to account for varying environmental and developmental factors across different regions.

Regional Disparities in Fire Vulnerability

The analysis also revealed important regional and socioeconomic disparities. While the West, particularly California, will remain the epicenter of fire risk, emerging hotspots across central and eastern states could threaten communities that have less experience with wildfire and are therefore less prepared. In the West, 30 percent of census tracts projected to face the highest fire risk overlap with socioeconomic hardship. This means the most vulnerable communities could suffer the greatest structural losses due to a combination of heightened exposure and limited resources for mitigation.

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Causes of Rising Structural Losses

While it is clear that wildfires became bigger, more frequent, and more widespread across the U.S. in the 2000s, largely due to climate change, the nation is struggling to protect people and infrastructure from this rising threat. In recent years, annual firefighting expenditures have exceeded $3 billion, and yet the U.S. has seen some of its most destructive and lethal fires on record. Economic losses from these events have been more than 130 times higher than previous averages. Mitigating global warming is absolutely essential to reducing the risk of wildfire across the United States, but changing fire behavior alone cannot explain the sharp rise in structural losses observed in recent years. The authors believe this trend stems from a confluence of sprawling development into fire-prone terrain, heightened structural and social vulnerability, and widespread landscape modification. All of these factors are compounded by a lengthening fire season.

Strategies for Community Resilience

Development largely determines where risk is concentrated, while changes in fire activity drive how risk increases over time, according to Virginia Iglesias. She and her colleagues hope their study will help spur investment in fire adaptation and resilience at multiple scales. At the household level, measures such as using fire-resilient building materials, protecting homes from embers, and maintaining defensible space can largely improve the odds of a home's survival. But no single measure removes risk completely. Wildfire resilience requires a collective effort, with neighbors and local governments working together to reduce risk across entire communities and surrounding wildlands. Without concerted action, the U.S. will almost certainly face more devastating events like the Palisades and Eaton fires in the coming decades. The longer we wait, the harder it will be to reverse course toward a safer future.