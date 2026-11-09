US Wholesale Sales Surge 2.8% in September as AI and Metal Demand Drives Strongest Annual Growth Since 2022

U.S. wholesale sales rose 19.8 percent in September, the strongest annual gain since 2022. Rising demand for computers, electrical equipment, and metals fueled the surge, signaling robust manufacturing activity and AI infrastructure buildout.

US wholesale sales surged by 2.8% in September to reach $840.1 billion, marking the strongest annual growth rate in recent years. The Commerce Department reported this robust increase on Monday, driven by climbing demand for computers, electrical equipment, metals, and machinery. This latest data from the Census Bureau highlights a significant acceleration in business activity across major industrial sectors.

When excluding petroleum, wholesale sales jumped 15.1% from September 2025, representing the strongest annual increase since March 2022. This surge is the largest comparable rise since records began in 1992, surpassing growth rates seen during the economic expansions of the 2000s and the post-2008 financial crisis recovery. The year-over-year figure stood at 19.8% overall, providing fresh evidence of robust demand in manufacturing and technology segments.

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Durable goods sales, which encompass machinery and long-lasting industrial products, rose 1.3% in September. These sales were 23.8% higher than a year earlier, reflecting sustained business investment. The data underscores a structural shift in demand, particularly within the technology sector, where wholesalers reported a massive 57.2% increase in sales from September 2025.

This extraordinary demand for computer equipment is directly associated with the ongoing buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Electrical equipment sales also saw a steep climb, increasing 42.9% from a year earlier. Sales of metals and minerals, excluding petroleum, climbed 37.5%, while machinery sales rose 19.8%. Metals wholesalers posted particularly strong monthly growth, with sales jumping 6.7% in September following a 2.6% increase in August.

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Machinery sales advanced 2.7% for the second consecutive month, reinforcing the trend of accelerating manufacturing activity. These figures are consistent with other recent indicators showing strong business investment. Factory production increased in September, while the Institute for Supply Management's October survey showed manufacturing output expanding at its fastest pace in nearly five years.

Petroleum accounted for a substantial portion of the monthly increase in overall wholesale sales. Sales of petroleum and petroleum products jumped 18.8% to $111 billion, accounting for approximately three-quarters of the total monthly sales increase. However, the underlying trend in non-petroleum sectors indicates a broad-based recovery in industrial demand. The figures are adjusted for seasonal fluctuations but do not account for changes in prices, which means real volume growth may differ from nominal figures.

Inventories rose 0.7% to $1.013 trillion, slightly exceeding the government's earlier estimate of a 0.6% increase. August inventories had increased by 0.6%, while September 2025 inventories were up 7.6% year-over-year. Durable goods inventories rose 0.6% during September and were 8.0% higher than a year earlier. Nondurable inventories increased 0.9% for the month and 7.0% from a year ago.

The combination of rapidly rising sales and more moderate inventory accumulation pushed the inventory-to-sales ratio down to 1.21 in September from 1.23 in August and 1.34 a year earlier. This decline indicates that wholesalers are holding less merchandise relative to their sales pace, a factor closely watched for its impact on gross domestic product calculations.

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The change was especially pronounced among distributors of industrial products, with the metals ratio falling to 1.46 from 1.96 a year earlier. The ratio for machinery wholesalers declined to 2.65 from 3.03, while computer equipment wholesalers saw a drop to 0.85 from 1.02, despite inventories increasing 31.0% from a year earlier.

These inventory figures influence decisions to replenish stocks and place new orders with manufacturers. The September report follows data showing the US economy expanded at a 3.4% annual rate in the third quarter, accelerating from 2.2% in the second quarter, with business fixed investment increasing at a 12.7% annual rate.