U.S. War Secretary Says Trump Is Focused on Iran Deal but Keeps Military Options Open

Pete Hegseth told reporters in Singapore that President Trump remains committed to a diplomatic agreement with Iran, but warned that the United States is prepared to resume military action if talks fail, as tensions rise around the Strait of Hormuz.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters in Singapore on Saturday that President Donald Trump remains laser‑focused on securing what he called a great deal with Iran, while warning that Tehran could face renewed U.S. military action if the negotiations collapse.

During a press availability after the Shangri‑La Dialogue security summit, Hegseth said the United States is prepared to respond forcefully if necessary, but that the president would rather achieve a diplomatic resolution. He explained that the administration believes it is in a "good place" to negotiate a framework that would extend the fragile cease‑fire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a sixty‑day window for further talks on Tehran's nuclear program and other outstanding disputes.

The Pentagon chief also cited a roughly two‑hour Situation Room meeting with senior advisers that examined the proposed agreement, noting that no formal decision was announced after the session, even though Trump had said he would make a final determination. White House officials later reiterated that any deal must satisfy the president's red lines, chiefly a permanent prohibition on Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Hegseth emphasized that Trump's commitment to diplomacy is contingent on Tehran meeting expectations that Washington deems enforceable and lasting. He said the president will only sign an agreement if it is "a great deal for our country and the security of the world," and pointed out that for the first time in 47 years the United States is willing to lay down its life to ensure Iran never attains a nuclear bomb.

The secretary noted that the administration believes Iran is moving closer to U.S. demands, even as the United States continues its combined military and economic pressure campaign.

"Iran knows very, very clearly what our expectations are, and that's on the negotiating team to deliver," Hegseth said, adding that the talks have been productive and that Tehran appears to understand where the negotiations need to head. The Pentagon chief also warned that the United States retains overwhelming military capability should the diplomatic track fail.

He said U.S. stockpiles are "more than suited" for renewed operations both in the Middle East and globally, and that the military is "postured even stronger today than we were on day one" to address any escalation. Meanwhile, tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz. Oman's Maritime Security Centre issued a warning after a suspected floating naval mine was detected in the waterway, urging vessels to exercise utmost caution.

The U.S. maintains a naval blockade in the region, and Hegseth reiterated that the blockade remains in place while negotiations continue. He envision a future in which the Strait becomes an open, toll‑free corridor for unrestricted global shipping. President Trump, in a post on Truth Social, insisted that any final agreement must include the immediate reopening of the Strait, removal of Iranian mines, and a permanent end to Iran's nuclear weapons ambitions.

Iranian officials, however, pushed back, saying they are focused on ending the war, are not discussing the nuclear plan in detail, and distrust guarantees, insisting that only concrete actions matter





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