At NATO headquarters Tuesday, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said that deep strikes “have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia’s advances on the front line.”

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, center, attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday. The Pentagon urged Ukraine’s Western backers to prioritize front-line weapons and midrange strikes, arguing attacks deep inside Russia have not curbed Moscow’s advances or helped end the war.

U.S. officials say strikes on commercial and civilian infrastructure may harden Russian resolve, while Ukraine argues some targeted businesses supply military equipment. President Volodymyr Zelensky says limits on SpaceX’s Starshield communications system could weaken defenses around energy infrastructure as winter approaches. The Pentagon on Tuesday urged Ukraine’s Western backers to focus their military support on equipment used for front-line combat and warned that Kyiv’s deep strikes into Russia are counterproductive.

Also read Putin's price for peace in Ukraine: Roll NATO back to 1997

Ukraine’s cutting-edge drone capabilities developed since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion in 2022 have allowed it to hit oil facilities and other installations right across Russia. President Trump has demanded that Ukraine halt strikes on Russian oil refineries and infrastructure used to produce and distribute diesel, saying the attacks are causing a global shortage.

At NATO headquarters Tuesday, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said that deep strikes “have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia’s advances on the front line. ” He said that “such strikes, especially those that target civilian infrastructure such as Wildberries, have actually probably hardened the Russian public’s resolve and Kremlin’s own willingness to escalate.

Advertisement

” Earlier this year, Ukraine’s armed forces delivered repeated blows to Wildberries, Russia’s biggest online retailer. The size and commercial importance of the e-commerce giant have seen it compared to Amazon. Ukraine says goods sold by the company include equipment and technical components that are used by the Russian military, which the company denies. The attacks have unsettled Russians living far from the front and hurt small businesses.

Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which meets to drum up arms and ammunition, Colby said Ukraine’s army is “very effective” when it focuses on front line fighting, using drones to slow Russian advances and hit their supply lines. Colby said the U.S. believes “that focusing our support on the front lines and on associated midrange strikes is the most effective way to enable Ukraine’s defense and thus to set the conditions for an end to the war.

” Asked later by reporters about restrictions on Ukraine’s use of the Starshield satellite communications system and how they are hindering its ability to intercept Russian drones, Colby declined to comment. But he followed by saying he had explained to Ukraine’s backers “that we are very focused on supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, and these kind of midrange strikes, and we’re taking steps that are consistent with that policy. ” He did not elaborate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that limitations on Starshield, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, are costing lives and could weaken defenses around Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches. It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

Advertisement

William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.