U.S. Treasury Yields Rise on Tariff Orders and Powell Testimony Anticipation

U.S. Treasury yields surged on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress and digested the latest tariff orders from President Donald Trump. The market is keenly focused on Powell's insights into the U.S. economy and future monetary policy.

The January consumer price index (CPI), due Wednesday, will reveal whether the Federal Reserve is nearing its target of curbing U.S. inflation to a 2% annual rate. The producer price index (PPI), which gauges wholesale prices, is slated for release on Thursday. Additional economic figures include initial weekly jobless claims, also on Thursday, and retail sales data, scheduled for Friday.Adding another layer of market scrutiny, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new tariff order on Monday evening, targeting British imports. Experts are closely observing the potential ramifications of these tariffs. 'If the tariffs remain in effect for a while, disrupt supply chains, and lead to heightened inflation, investors are likely to become concerned,' stated Stovall. 'However, at present — particularly with CPI numbers on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday projected to indicate year-on-year declines in both headline and core readings — this would provide a cushion for the market and enable it to continue its upward trajectory,' Stovall added. These economic developments are unfolding against the backdrop of the Super Bowl, a major cultural event that attracts significant public attention





