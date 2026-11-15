U.S. Transportation Secretary Requests $50 Billion for FAA Modernization After Nationwide Ground Stop

Following a massive nationwide ground stop caused by equipment failure during an update, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has requested emergency funding from Congress to accelerate the long-overdue modernization of the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control system.

The head of the U.S. Transportation Department is blaming Friday’s nationwide ground stop on an equipment update. He’s now requesting $50 billion in system upgrades from Congress.

NBC 7’s Jeanette Quezada spoke to a former pilot on what those changes could look like. The Federal Aviation Administration has requested and pursued a major air traffic control modernization for more than two decades. Friday’s nationwide ground stop brought the issue to the forefront of the conversation. The stoppage kept thousands of flights from taking off for hours, prompting questions and even concerns among many travelers.

Also read FAA Ground Stop Lifted as Transportation Secretary Details $50 Billion Air Traffic Fix

In a news conference early Saturday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy addressing the possible cause of communication issues and disruption in the radar feeds.

“Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router that was being replaced as we switched from copper to fiber, it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system,” Secretary Duffy said. He has spent many years of his life in the skies flying as a Navy Commander and Fighter Pilot as well as FAA-rated commercial pilot.

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As someone who is well acquainted with the air space and familiar with talking with air traffic controllers, Kidrick said the FAA has plenty of safety measures in place to safely land planes when ground stoppage of this magnitude occurs.

“I think that everyone wants to know is the air traffic control system that we have in place today safe? The answer is yes,” Kidrick said. Kidrick said Friday’s unusual situation points to a long-term modernization effort that has been underway within the FAA’s Air Traffic Control Technology. An effort that according to the FAA includes modernizing telecommunications, radio, surveillance, automation, and facilities.

Duffy said now they need the money to pay for it. On Friday, Duffy asked congress to approve an additional $50 billion in emergency funding to complete the modernization project.

“What Sean is really saying is…you give us some money, we’re going to do this because we have the plan and more importantly, we have the technology,” Kidrick said. Although Duffy credits the President Trump for supporting him in his endeavor, the Trump Administration did not act on this issue during his first term.

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Meanwhile, Kidrick said the chances of a ground stop happening again could be nearly eliminated if the modernization project is fully funded.