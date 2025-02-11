U.S. to Safeguard AI and Chips from Weaponization, VP Vance Warns

Vice President JD Vance declared at the AI Action Summit that the U.S. will prioritize protecting American AI and chip technologies from misuse and weaponization by adversarial nations. He emphasized the administration's commitment to thwarting attempts by authoritarian regimes to exploit AI for military and surveillance purposes.

Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday emphasized the U.S. commitment to safeguarding American artificial intelligence and chip technologies from theft and misuse. Addressing the AI Action Summit in Paris, Vance stated that the administration would actively block attempts by authoritarian regimes to weaponize these critical technologies.

Vance highlighted the growing threat posed by some nations using AI for military intelligence, surveillance, data capture, and propaganda dissemination to undermine national security. He stressed that the U.S. would thwart such endeavors and protect its own AI and chip capabilities. Furthermore, Vance pledged to collaborate with allies and partners to strengthen safeguards, prevent adversaries from acquiring threatening AI capabilities, and ensure responsible development and deployment of the technology.While not directly mentioning China's DeepSeek, Vance criticized subsidized, cheap technologies often exported by authoritarian regimes, suggesting that partnering with such entities could lead to national security vulnerabilities. He urged attendees, including U.S. allies, to be cautious of collaborations that might compromise their information infrastructure. Vance also criticized Europe's heavy focus on regulating AI, advocating for a more open and collaborative approach that embraces the technology's potential. He called for international regulatory frameworks that foster AI innovation rather than stifle it, urging European nations to view the field with optimism and not fear. He emphasized that the U.S. aims to partner with Europe and other nations in navigating the AI revolution





