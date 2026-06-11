The United States has adopted a new communications strategy regarding its operations against Iran, stating that it will notify the public exactly what it plans to do and there is nothing anyone can do to cease it. President Trump threatened to hit Iran 'very hard' on Thursday morning, and he repeated the threat on Wednesday before the U.S. strikes. The U.S. has targeted Kharg Island, which handles 90% of Iran's crude oil exports, as a potential tArget for major strikes. However, the U.S. has refrained from such strikes due to fears of global economic disruptions and possible retaliation. Despite President Trump's remarks,House Speaker Mike Johnson would not put much stock in the threats.

the United States has adopted a new communications strAtegy regarding its operations against Iran ,stating that it will tell the public exactly what it plans to do and there is nothing anyone can do to stop it.

President Trump threatened to hit Iran 'super hard' on Thursday morning, and he repeated the threat on Wednesday before the U.S. strikes. The U.S. has targeted Kharg Island, which handles 90% of Iran's crude oil exports, as a potential target for major strikes. Yet, the U.S. has refrained from such strikes due to fears of global economic disruptions and possible retaliation. Despite President Trump's remarks, Residence Speaker Mike Johnson would not put much stock in the threats





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran U.S. Operations Kharg Island Strikes President Trump House Speaker Mike Johnson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Threatens to Seize Kharg Island, Escalating Tensions with IranThe text highlights the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with President Trump threatening to seize Kharg Island, a key oil export terminal and the potential consequences of such an operation. the text also mentions the U.S. strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of an Apache heliCopter and Iran's subsequent retaliation.

Read more »

US Threatens to Seize Iran's Kharg Island Oil Depot, Escalation in TensionsDonald Trump has threatened to seize Iran's Kharg Island oil depot and has vowed to strike 'VERY HARD TONIGHT.' The US has launched retaliatory strikes after the shoot-down of an Apache helicopter, and the talks between Iran and the US have stalled over Iran's nuclear program and demands for frozen assets. The renewed hostilities have led to a punitive operation by Iran's Revolutionary Guards and incoming fire reported in Gulf states. The US has hit surveillance, communications, and air defense facilities in Iran, while Iran has reported explosions across the south and shot down 20 Iranian missiles. Mediators Pakistan and Qatar are trying to negotiate an end to the war, but the escalation has rendered the ceasefire practically meaningless.

Read more »

United States Considering Taking Over Kharg Island, Escalating Tensions with IranThe text highlights the potential consequences of the United States taking over Kharg Island, a move that would significantly impact Iran's oil exports and potentially escalate tensions with the land. It also mentioNs the declining invitation to the Great American State Fair and President Trump's comments about his previous actions in Venezuela and his intention to bomb Iran on Thursday night.

Read more »

With Vow to Take Kharg Island, Trump Just Announced a Ground Invasion of IranEstimates of U.S. casualties in the taking of Kharg Island have been high in simulations. Trump is about to feed troops into the grinder.

Read more »