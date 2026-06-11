U.S. Threatens to Assume Control of Iran's Oil and Gas Industries, Including Kharg Island

The U.S. has threatened to assume total control of Iran's oil and gas industries, including Kharg Island, which is on the other side of the Persian Gulf from U.S. bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The U.S. has also imposed sanctions on Iranian ports, impeding Iran's efforts to export oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran , Thursday, June 11, 2026. Iran 's Kharg Island , home to a terminal through which the country exports most of its oil, has emerged as a focus of escalating attacks between the countries.

The U.S. has threatened to assume total control of Iran's oil and gas industries, including Kharg Island, which is on the other side of the Persian Gulf from U.S. bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The destruction or loss of the island would deny the government a major revenue source and further damage Iran's already weakened economy. The U.S. has also imposed sanctions on Iranian ports, impeding Iran's efforts to export oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

The destruction of the terminal would further damage Iran's economy and undermine any efforts at postwar reconstruction





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Iran U.S. Kharg Island Strait Of Hormuz Oil Exports Revenue Source Economy Postwar Reconstruction

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