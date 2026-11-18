The U.S. military launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Pentagon stated the test was scheduled years ago and not a reaction to diplomatic events, though it occurred shortly before President Trump's meeting with Russian and Chinese leaders regarding nuclear limits.

The U.S. has tested a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with the Russian and Chinese leaders, which the White House said would touch on nuclear weapons limits.

The unarmed Minuteman III missile was launched just after 11 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the U.S. military said. The U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, which manages the U.S.'s strategic bombers and land-based ICBMs, said the trial was "scheduled years ago and is not in response to world events.

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" The U.S. typically carries out several tests each year to make sure its missiles—particularly older weapons like the Minuteman III missiles—would work if they were launched during a conflict, collect data on how accurate the weapons are and train military personnel involved in the launches. Minuteman III missiles are the ground-based part of the U.S.'s so-called nuclear triad, a key part of the nuclear deterrent.

The U.S. is currently upgrading its strategic nuclear arsenal, including replacing the Minuteman III with Sentinel missiles—although this program has been plagued with delays and ballooning costs. Minuteman III missiles have been in service for more than five decades, and were originally expected to be operational for just ten years. The U.S. has modernized the ICBMs and extended their life span several times.

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"The ability to conduct these rigorous, realistic tests relies on the dedication of our Airmen and is foundational to ensuring the safety and surety of the Minuteman system," said U.S. Air Force General S.L. Davis, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command. This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The U.S. has tested a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with the Russian and Chinese leaders, which the White House said would touch on nuclear weapons limits. The unarmed Minuteman III missile was launched just after 11 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the U.S. military said.

The U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, which manages the U.S.'s strategic bombers and land-based ICBMs, said the trial was"scheduled years ago and is not in response to world events.

"The U.S. typically carries out several tests each year to make sure its missiles—particularly older weapons like the Minuteman III missiles—would work if they were launched during a conflict, collect data on how accurate the weapons are and train military personnel involved in the launches. Minuteman III missiles are the ground-based part of the U.S.'s so-called nuclear triad, a key part of the nuclear deterrent.

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The U.S. is currently upgrading its strategic nuclear arsenal, including replacing the Minuteman III with Sentinel missiles—although this program has been plagued with delays and ballooning costs. Minuteman III missiles have been in service for more than five decades, and were originally expected to be operational for just ten years. The U.S. has modernized the ICBMs and extended their life span several times.

"The ability to conduct these rigorous, realistic tests relies on the dedication of our Airmen and is foundational to ensuring the safety and surety of the Minuteman system," said U.S. Air Force General S.L. Davis, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command.