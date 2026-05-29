U.S. Terrorist Designation of Brazilian Gangs Sparks Political Fight Between Bolsonaro and Lula

Flávio Bolsonaro credits Trump after U.S. designates PCC and Red Command as terrorist groups, while Lula's government condemns the move as a sovereignty threat and potential economic risk.

Brazil ian Senator and presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the United States' designation of two major Brazil ian criminal organizations, Comando Vermelho ( Red Command ) and Primeiro Comando da Capital ( PCC ), as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) and Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

Both groups are among Brazil's most violent and widespread criminal factions, with long histories of narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and other illicit activities across South America. Senator Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, confirmed that requesting this terrorist designation was the primary topic during his private meeting with President Trump at the White House. He subsequently released a video on social media, praising the decision and criticizing the current administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In his remarks, Bolsonaro claimed that his single trip as a pre-candidate accomplished more for Brazilian security than the leftist Workers' Party (PT) and Lula did in their combined 17 years of governance. He contrasted his efforts with Lula's, alleging that while Lula was on his knees before Trump lobbying on behalf of the gangs, he worked to have them designated as terrorists.

Bolsonaro emphasized the severe impact of these groups, noting that one in four Brazilians live in areas under gang control, where even the sovereignty of their own homes is compromised. He argued that a government failing to control its territory and prisons is complicit with organized crime. He vowed that, starting in 2027, a new government would liberate Brazil from this "parallel, violent, and cowardly government.

" Bolsonaro also stressed the need for regional unity in the fight against narco-terrorism. The Brazilian government, led by President Lula, has consistently opposed a U.S. terrorist designation for PCC and Red Command, officially rejecting Senator Bolsonaro's intervention. In a statement issued by the presidential palace, the government warned that the U.S. action represents a "potential setback in the fight against crime, a risk to people's lives, and economic damage to the country.

" The statement condemned Bolsonaro's trip to the U.S. to advocate for foreign intervention, calling it "deplorable" and drawing parallels to the previous "tariff" crisis that harmed Brazil. While affirming that organized crime requires joint international action and noting a prior proposal to the U.S. Department of State focusing on intelligence and cooperation-including money laundering and arms trafficking controls-the government declared it would not accept arbitrary external measures that threaten Brazil's sovereignty and economy.

Specifically, the presidency cautioned that unilateral, non-negotiated measures could weaken the fight against criminals and endanger innocent civilians, potentially even affecting the national financial system and platforms like PIX. The U.S. designations impose sanctions, freeze any U.S.-based assets, and prohibit American citizens from providing support to the groups or their members.

This diplomatic clash underscores divergent security strategies between the Bolsonaro faction, favoring aggressive U.S. involvement, and the Lula administration, which prefers bilateral cooperation grounded in mutual respect and Brazil's legal framework, which does not classify these groups as terrorists due to their economic and territorial motives rather than ideological ones





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