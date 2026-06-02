U.S. Targets Iran's Largest Crypto Exchange in New Sanctions Bid

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed fresh sanctions on Nobitex, Iran's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, along with its top executives and other local platforms,accusing Tehran of using digital asSets to evade sanctions and fund proxies. This move is part of a broader Operation Economic Fury under the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it would target Nobitex , Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange,as part of a new tranche of sanctions aimed at disrupting the nation's ability to launder illicit funds.

These measures are part of Operation Economic Fury, a parallel effort to the military's Operation Epic Fury. The Treasury had previously sanctioned two U.K.-based cryptocurrency exchanges with ties to the Iranian regime following Tehran's crackdown on protesters in January. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated in a press release, "While Irans economy is in free fall, the regime has chosen to co-opt digital asset technologies for its own corrupt agenda, including evading sanctions and transferring wealth out of the country.

" He added, "Irans current economic chaos is proof that President Trump's maximum pressure campaign has been a success. " Cryptocurrency plays a major role in Iran's strategy to circumvent international sanctions and financially support its terrorist proxy network across the Middle East. The Iranian cryptocurrency ecosystem was valued at over $7.78 billion in 2025, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accounting for roughly half of the country's blockchain activity during the fourth quarter of that year.

However, cryptocurrency operates on a peer-to-peer basis, meaning transactions are processed directly between parties without relying on traditional financial infrastructure like SWIFT. This characteristic makes enforcement of sanctions against crypto exchanges more challenging than conventional banking measures. Earlier reports indicated that Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, facilitated $850 million in transactions for regime-affiliated businessman Babak Zanjani over two years.

In addition to Nobitex, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on Nobitex Chairman, co-founder,and former CEO Amir Hossein Rad, along with other executives. The department too targeted several otHer Iran-based cryptocurrency exchanges: Wallex,Bitpin, and Ramzinex. The new sanctions were announced on the same morning that senior Trump administration officials appeared on Capitol Hill for hearings with lawmakers. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among those involved in the related discussions





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Iran Sanctions Cryptocurrency Nobitex Treasury Department Operation Economic Fury Maximum Pressure Campaign Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Digital Assets Terrorist Financing Trump Administration

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