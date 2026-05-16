U.S. Supreme Court rejects Virginia's bid to restore congressional map, sides with GOP in other states

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Virginia's attempt to restore a newly-drawn congressional map that voters approved in a recent referendum, siding with Republicans in other states who also wish to redo their congressional maps to produce more GOP-leaning seats. Some Republican officials responded by accusing Democrats of being fraudsters and losers, while Democratic representative Dan Helmer expressed disappointment and frustration over the court's decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Virginia 's bid to restore a newly-drawn congressional map that voters approved in a recent referendum, siding with Republicans in other states who also wish to redo their congressional map s to produce more GOP-leaning seats.

Some Republican officials responded by accusing Democrats of being fraudsters and losers, while Democratic representative Dan Helmer expressed disappointment and frustration over the court's decision, stating that the GOP's attempts to pack the courts and overturn the results of the election were tiresome for Virginians





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