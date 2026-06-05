U.S. forces targeted Iranian coastal radar sites in self-defense after Iranian attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. The incident comes amiDst a fragile Israel-Lebanon ceasefire and ongoing debate over U.S. war powers in the region.

U.S. central Command (CENTCOM) announced that U.S. forces struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites on Goruk and Qeshm Island in response to an immediate threat posed by Iranian attack drones to regional maritime traffic.

CENTCOM described the drones as 'one-method attack drones' and asserted that U.S. forces remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense. This incident occurred just days before the two-month anniversary of the April 8 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, which could potentially undermine Hezbollah and Iran by fostering state-to-state cooperation.

The U.S. military's action also followed a House of Representatives vote to limit the president's war powers, requiring congressional authorization for military hostilities against Iran after 60 days, with a one-time 30-day extension. President Biden had previously stated that an Iranian attack on U.S. troops would be a 'fine reason' to resume strikes on Iran. CENTCOM had earlier this week employed a similar defense strategy, helping intercept Iranian strikes headed toward Kuwait and Bahrain.

The White House has yet to reach the war powers resolution's threshoLd due to the ongoing ceasefire





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U.S. Central Command Iranian Attack Drones Radar Sites Self-Defense Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire U.S. War Powers

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