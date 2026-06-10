U.S. Strikes Iranian Military Targets After Apache Downing Near Strait of Hormuz

The United States launched airstrikes against Iranian military positions on Tuesday in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes targeted radar, air-defense, and command-and-control infrastructure, with officials describing the action as a proportional response. Both Washington and Tehran continue to signal openness to ongoing negotiations despite the escalation.

U.S. forces launched strikes against Iranian military targets on Tuesday after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for downing a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions despite ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces began carrying out self-defense strikes at President Trumps direction at approximately 5 p.m. Eastern time in response to Mondays downing of the helicopter, describing the operation as a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression. U.S. officials said the strikes targeted Iranian radar, air-defense, and command-and-control infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz as the administration sought to respond to the incident while signaling that it does not intend to abandon ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran.

A second round of U.S. strikes was underway targeting additional Iranian air-defense and radar systems, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity. President Trump announced on Truth Social that Iran had shot down the Apache while it was patrolling near the strategic waterway and said a response was necessary. He wrote that two pilots were involved, both safe and uninjured, but that the United States must respond to this attack.

In an interview with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Trump confirmed that the response was already underway, saying that it was very important to respond and that they shot down a helicopter. He added that the response should be very strong and powerful. The Pentagons assessment determined that an Iranian drone struck the Apache near the Strait of Hormuz, though investigators have not yet concluded whether the aircraft was intentionally targeted.

The helicopter went down off the coast of Oman during patrol operations in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The two crew members were recovered unharmed approximately two hours later in what officials described as the first operational rescue involving a U.S. drone boat. Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said the recovery operation involved the Navys Task Force 59 unmanned systems unit, which used an unmanned surface vessel to help locate and recover the crew.

One senior U.S. official described the crews survival as a hand of God moment. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was in the White House Situation Room alongside President Trump and senior national security officials before the operation. Johnson described the strikes as proportional and limited and said they targeted Iranian radar, missile, and command-and-control sites. The administration has simultaneously sought to emphasize that the operation was intended as a limited response rather than the beginning of a broader escalation.

A U.S. official told CNN the strikes were intended as a warning shot, while another official confirmed the targeting scope. Iranian officials quickly threatened retaliation.

Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is also serving as one of Tehrans principal negotiators in talks with Washington, wrote on X. Araghchi further warned the United States to Leave our region if you want to be safe, adding that the Persian Gulfs history contains many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force issued a similar warning, declaring that soon, a heavy response will be given to the enemys hostile actions.

Iranian state media reported explosions in Hormozgan Province, including around Qeshm Island and areas near the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after CENTCOM announced the operation. Despite the exchange, both Washington and Tehran have continued signaling that negotiations remain active. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with CBS News recorded before the strikes that the administration remains very close to reaching an agreement addressing Irans nuclear program.

Look, I think that the deal could happen in the next week, but the deal could also happen months from now, Vance said. The strikes underscore the fragile state of U.S.-Iran relations as both sides pursue diplomatic talks while engaging in military actions. The incident marks a significant escalation in the Persian Gulf region, raising concerns about a potential broader conflict. International observers are closely monitoring the situation, urging restraint from both parties.

The U.S. military remains on high alert, ready to respond to any further Iranian provocations. Meanwhile, the downed Apache helicopter serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions that threaten stability in the region





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