U.S. Stocks Plunge as AI Infrastructure Fears Trigger Market Selloff

Wall Street sees significant losses as Democratic midterm victories spark fears of regulatory hurdles for AI data centers, dragging down tech giants and semiconductor stocks.

U.S. equities experienced a sharp reversal on Thursday, marking a significant downturn just one day after a robust post-election rally. Investors rapidly exited technology shares, driven by concerns that Democratic victories in the midterm elections would impose regulatory obstacles on the artificial-intelligence infrastructure boom. This sudden shift in sentiment caused the S&P 500 to sink more than 3 percent during morning trading, putting the index on pace for its worst single-day performance since the April 2025 selloff that followed President Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs.

Market Decline Details and Sector Performance

The broader market decline was widespread, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 1,000 points and surrendering more than half of Wednesday's advance. The Nasdaq Composite fell roughly 4 percent to 5 percent, trading more than 10 percent below its October record close. A close below that threshold would confirm the index's second correction this year. The Nasdaq 100, which tracks the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the exchange, fell as much as 6.24 percent.

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Within the S&P 500, technology led the decline, falling about 5.1 percent, while consumer discretionary dropped roughly 4 percent. Industrials fell about 2.2 percent, materials 1.9 percent, and communication services 1.8 percent. Financials lost 1.8 percent and real estate slipped 1.4 percent. By contrast, defensive pockets held up better: energy rose about 0.6 percent and consumer staples gained roughly 0.3 percent, while utilities and health care were nearly flat to modestly lower.

Impact on Key Technology and AI Companies

Some of this year's most popular AI trades suffered the sharpest losses as investors reassessed companies whose growth depends on continued spending on chips, computing capacity, and data-center equipment. Nvidia and Broadcom each fell about 9 percent, as did Oracle. The iShares Semiconductor ETF dropped more than 11 percent. Tesla and SpaceX each lost about 10 percent, highlighting the breadth of the sell-off across major tech entities.

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Companies that rent out AI computing capacity also plunged significantly. CoreWeave fell about 14 percent, Nebius slid 17 percent, and IREN shed 19 percent, extending losses from Wednesday. Qualcomm dropped about 13 percent after its quarterly earnings beat analysts' estimates but its earnings outlook disappointed. Revenue from its smartphone-chip business fell 26 percent to $5.14 billion, missing Wall Street expectations.

Election Results and Data Center Construction Risks

The election results added a political obstacle to an industry already facing questions about the cost of its expansion. Democrats secured majorities in both the House and Senate and captured key governorships, raising the prospect of tighter scrutiny and restrictions on new data centers. Texas emerged as a particular concern. Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, campaigned for an immediate moratorium on data-center development.

Developers in the state were already contending with a suspension of approvals under Abbott in at least 41 jurisdictions across 10 states, and voters approved moratoriums or restrictions in 40 of those. This is one of the clearest signs that the midterm elections were in fact the AI election. Dan Ives, a technology analyst at Yorkville Ives, estimated that roughly 10 percent of planned U.S. data centers will not happen now. He said Texas accounts for roughly 25 percent to 30 percent of expected data-center capacity.

Long-Term Consequences and Market Outlook

UBS analysts separately estimated that potential construction pauses could put about 30 percent of expected U.S. data-center capacity additions in 2028 at risk. Slower construction could reduce orders for semiconductors, servers, cooling systems, and power equipment, spreading the effects across businesses that have expanded to meet demand from the AI industry. The stock declines came despite encouraging economic news. Weekly applications for unemployment benefits fell below every forecast in a survey of economists.

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Thursday's plunge marked a sharp reversal of the broader market's initial response to the election. The Dow surged more than 1,500 points Wednesday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained more than 1 percent. Several large technology companies rallied Wednesday as investors bet that slower construction could ease pressure on their cash flows and increase the value of existing facilities by limiting competing supply. By Thursday morning, the selling had reached the cloud giants themselves, with Amazon and Alphabet also trading lower. Investors next face Friday's monthly employment report as European stock indexes held up better than their U.S. counterparts following Wednesday's steep decline in oil prices.