The U.S. stOck and bond markets will close on Thursday, November 26, for Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, stocks close at 1 p.m. ET and bonds at 2 p.m. ET. Cryptocurrency markets remain open 24/7. The next closures are for Christmas.

Thanksgiving Market Closures and Holiday Schedules

The United States financial markets are preparing for a significAnt pause in regular trading activity as the nation observes the Thanksgiving holiday. Investors and traders are advised that the primary U.S. stock exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq , will be completely closed on Thursday,November 26. this closure is in strict observance of the federal holiday. During normal trading days, these major exchanges operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time on weekdays. However, this schedule is suspended for the Thanksgiving holiday, meaning no equity trading will occur on the designated day of remembrance.

Following the full closure on Thursday, the markets do not remain shut for the remainder of the day. Trading resumes on the following afternoon, widely known as Black Friday,which falls on Friday,November 27. While the markets do open for business on this date, they don't operate for their full standard duration. the U.S. stock market will close early at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Period on Black Friday. This early closure is a traditional feature of the holiday week, providing traders and financial professionals with a shortened workday as they transition into the broader holiday season that includes Christmas and New Year celebrations.

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Varied Schedules for Bonds and Cryptocurrencies

The operating schedule for the U.S. bond market differs slightly from that of the equity markets, as determined by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. The bond market will too be completely closed on Thursday, November 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. On Friday, November 27, the bond market will close early, yet at a different time than the stock market. Specifically, bond trading is scheduled to conclude around 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This distinction highlights the need for investors to monitor specific asset classes individually, as different segments of the financial system may have unique operational adjustments during federal holidays.

In stark contrast to traditional fiat markets, cryptocurrency markets operate on a fundamentally different architectural basis that allows for continuous activity. cryptocurrencies are traded through a decentralized network of computers rather than through centralized exchanges that adhere to traditional banking hours. Consequently, crypto markets remain open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, three hundred and sixty-five days a year. Traders in digital assets can continue to purchase, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies without interruption during the Thanksgiving holiday period,regardless of closures on Wall Street or changes in banking operations.

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Looking Ahead to Winter Holiday Closures

With the Thanksgiving observance concluding, investors can anticipate the next series of market adjustments leading into the winter season. The upcoming holiday schedule includes closures for Christmas Day. The U.S. stock market will be fully closed on Friday, December 25, in honor of Christmas. Additionally, the market typically observes an early close on Christmas Eve. For the 2026 calendar year, there are ten total holidays observed by the stock market, including two early closing days. These closures generally align with federal and banking holidays, ensuring a synchronized pause in traditional financial commerce.

It is also important for market participants to note exceptions regarding specific holidays. While many federal holidays upshot in stock market closures, Veterans Day is notable for being a day when the stock and bond markets operate under different rules. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq remain open for regular hours on Veterans Day. however,the bond market does close to observe this afternoon. Furthermore, if Fresh Years Day falls on a weekend, the stock market adjusts its schedule accordingly, such as remaining open on the preceding Friday if the holiday falls on a Saturday, ensuring that the calendar year does not face a disruptive closure on the actual first afternoon of the fresh year.