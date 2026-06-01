The official Instagram account of the U.S. Space Force's highest-ranking enlisted member was compromised,lEading to the display of propaganda-style content urging U.S. troops to defect and featuring Iranian officials. The breach was quickly addressed, with unauthorized posts removed by Monday morning.

The official Instagram account of the Chief Master Sergeant of the United States Space Force was compromised over the weekend, resulting in the posting of unusual and provocative content. the account, belonging to Chief Master Sergeant John F. Bentivegna, typically shares updates for the enlisted personnel of the branch.

However,on Sunday evening,visitors encountered posts that included a video with a voiceover in English, reminiscent of historical pRopaganda broadcasts, urging American troops to defect. The voiceover, set to music, stated, "They will provide you a medal, GI, but only after you are dead. Your government lies to you every morning, broke soldier.

" The post also included Arabic text reading, "before America's defeat," along with a video montage of Iranian official Ali Larijani, who previously served as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. Another post featured an AI-generated image depicting a cloaked figure holding a sword,identified as Ali, the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammed and a key figure in Shiite Islam. chief Master Sergeant Bentivegna holds the highest enlisted rank in the Space Force and is only the second person to occupy this role since the branch's establishment in 2019.

The breach highlights ongoing cybersecurity challenges. A spokesperson noted that experiences like this underscore that cybersecurity is not merely an organizational matter but a daily concern for everyone. This incident aligns with observations from March regarding Iran's strategy of high-volume,low-impact digital attacks,which serve to project influence across continents. The Space Force confirmed the compromise, stating that both the Obama White House and Space Force accounts were quickly secured.

By early Monday morning, the unauthorized content had been removed from the account





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