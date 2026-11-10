U.S. soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia

The 41-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday near Gloucester. The Metropolitan Police said it worked closely with the FBI and U.S. military.

The 41-year-old, who was not named, was arrested near Gloucester on suspicion of violating two sections of the National Security Act 2023 — for assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information.

The Metropolitan Police said its counterterror forces worked closely with the FBI and U.S. military. FBI Director Kash Patel called it an “important arrest" dealing with allegations of espionage that are of “utmost concern” for the U.S. and its allies.

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“This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners," Patel said. Searches were underway at two locations in Gloucestershire, a county about 90 miles west of London.

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Police said the arrest was not related to other counterterror investigations, indicating it wasn’t connected with a suspected terror plot linked to Iran in September at a U.S.-run base in Britain, RAF Fairford, near Gloucester. After the threat, the U.S. Air Force withdrew bombers that had been used to strike Iran during the Middle East conflict from RAF Fairford.