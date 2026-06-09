U.S. Soccer Team Draws Thousands of Fans to Practice Session in Irvine

Hundreds of fans who won a lottery among 32,000 applicants gathered at Great Park in Irvine to watch the U.S. national team train ahead of their World Cup group matches on the West Coast, with coach Mauricio Pochettino and captain Tim Ream speaking about the buzz and team morale

The team was greeted in Irvine by rows of enthusiastic fans who won a multi-stage lottery among 32,000 applicants for the chance to watch practice.

Some 5,000 lucky fans got a chance to witness the team practice at Great Park in Irvine. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026. The U.S. national team already knew it was in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience this month as the home team in a World Cup.

But when the 26 players took the field at Orange County's Great Park on Monday to the cheers of several thousand fans who had turned out just to watch a mere practice, they were given yet another reminder of just how special this opportunity will be if they seize it. as they settled into their training base for at least the next three weeks in Southern California. The team All three of the Americans' World Cup group stage matches are on the West Coast, starting with their opener Friday night against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, the palatial NFL arena about 50 miles away in Inglewood, California.

“I think the group is in a really good place at the minute,” U.S. captain Tim Ream said. “We’ve all been, I wouldn’t say overwhelmed, but pleasantly surprised by the excitement and the buzz around the team and in the stadiums. Pulling up here with 5,500 fans ready to watch a training session is incredible. I just think we’re in a good place mentally right now.

It’s been a long two weeks, a hard two weeks, but guys are in a great position mentally, physically and emotionally, and ready to get going. ” The team was greeted in Irvine by rows of enthusiastic fans who won a multi-stage lottery among 32,000 applicants for the chance to watch practice and to get autographs at FIFA's Community Day event. U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino entertained the crowd and got a “U-S-A!

” chant going while his team was doing a brief gym workout before it got on the grass.

“The facilities are amazing,” Pochettino said. “It’s more than we expect, and not only the facilities, but the people who are here working. Great facilities and great people are an amazing combination. We are grateful, and I want to say a big thanks.

” USWNT legend Ali Krieger explains why hydration breaks will be critical at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, especially with summer heat expected across North America. Krieger also discusses the importance of recovery, nutrition and fueling performance throughout a demanding tournament.

The fans stood in lengthy security lines at this sprawling athletic complex for an up-close morning look at a team that isn't among the favorites, but has the backing of millions in a country where soccer has proliferated in popularity since the World Cup's last visit in 1994. The Americans' training stadium is the normal home of Orange County SC, a club in the second-tier USL Championship, which didn't exist three decades ago.

“I’m old enough that I remember bits and pieces of 1994,” said the 38-year-old Ream, who grew up in St. Louis before his lengthy career as a defender in England and the U.S., where he now plays for Charlotte in Major League Soccer, which didn't stage its inaugural season until 1996. “So I’ve tried to tell guys and tried to convey the messaging that this is a once-in-a-career opportunity, and with that comes more expectation, more pressure," Ream added.

"But we have to enjoy it. There’s nobody putting more expectation and more pressure on us than ourselves, and that's the way it should be. For me, it’s about just opening your eyes and taking everything in, because this is unique. This is completely different from anything any of us has experienced.

So take it in and embrace everything that it is, because it’s so unique, it's so special, and it's not something we'll ever be doing again. ”, who injured his left ankle last month while playing for Crystal Palace. Richards didn't play in the two friendlies, but his full return to practice is another hopeful sign in his plan to be on the roster that must be finalized Thursday night.





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