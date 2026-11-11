U.S. Soccer ‘Targets’ the Legendary Pep Guardiola As Mauricio Pochettino’s Successor

The Spaniard has been a free agent since leaving Manchester City last season.

U.S. Soccer has reportedly named Pep Guardiola as its “top target” to replace current U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to take charge of Manchester United.

The future of U.S. Soccer looked set just a few months ago. Pochettino, who had just led the Stars and Stripes to a round of 16 finish at the 2026 World Cup,with the USMNT in August. All the pieces were in place for the Argentine to lead the Americans at the 2030 World Cup. , who has led the Red Devils to just three wins across all competitions this season.

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The 20-time English champions are reportedlyreport U.S. Soccer is looking to “lure” Guardiola to the international level. The former Manchester City manager has been “discussed internally” and is viewed as the ideal candidate to replace Pochettino. Pep Guardiola previously lived in New York City.

| Carl Recine/Getty ImagesWhen he made the Etihad Stadium his new home in July 2016, he poured his entire life into making City the best team in the—a crown they held for six of his 10 seasons in charge. Guardiola also led the team to its first-ever Champions League title, along with three FA Cups and five Carabao Cups before he departed at the end of the 2025–26 season.

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There were whispers Guardiola would leave City even before last summer, though, so much so that U.S. Soccer once again pursued him as Gregg Berhalter’s long-term successor following the 2024 Copa América. Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was also in the running, but Pochettino was ultimately the man entrusted with the Now, U.S. Soccer is seemingly once again chasing after Guardiola.

The 55-year-old, who also claimed glory with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, is one of few names in the managerial world that would be an upgrade to Pochettino. Pep Guardiola was very adamant he needed a break from the touchline. | Gabriele Maricchiolo/NurPhoto/Getty ImagesWhen Pochettino took charge of the team, Guardiola said the following: “The USA is fascinating to try to build a project for many years and being able to get the national team to the next step.

The potential with the USA is there for the amount of people and sports and so on. ” Plus, Guardiola previously lived in New York City for a year after he left Barcelona in 2012. He already has more ties to the country than Pochettino had before he took the job. But Guardiola’s own long-term plans could prove tricky.

After all, he left City to take better care of himself and spend more time with his family. Both were large reasons why heIt’s hard to imagine Guardiola’s mindset suddenly changing just a few months later.

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“Mentally, I don't miss anything,” he said in an interview with theplatform in July. “I started coaching when I was 37, and my whole life revolved around football. Now I want to discover life and find happiness in things that have nothing to do with soccer. ”long line of clubs desperate for his signature.

U.S. Soccer would have to convince Guardiola to not only end his sabbatical early, but also take a leap of faith and join the international landscape. Anything is possible with the right offer, though. Klopp was singing a similar tune after leaving Liverpool and even turned down the advances of Real Madrid before Germany convinced him to come back to the touchline.through the November camp and Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal play. The team’s next competitive fixtures aren’t until March.

Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu.

When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.