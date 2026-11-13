U.S. Soccer Coach Mauricio Pochettino Quits To Take Over Struggling Manchester United

Manchester United announced the hiring of the 54-year-old Argentine one day after firing Michael Carrick.

Whoever holds power, accountability matters. We’ll keep challenging authority, exposing abuses and bringing readers the facts. Help fuel the independent journalism that makes it possible.was hired as Manchester United’s head coach on Friday, agreeing to leave his job with the U.S. national team to take on the challenge of reviving the fortunes of English soccer’s once dominant force.

The 20-time English champion is in the relegation zone after 10 games of the Premier League season. He will take over ahead of the Nov. 22 match at Liverpool, becoming United’s eighth permanent coach or manager since club great, who led the team to one Premier League win, five draws and four losses for its worst league start in 40 years. It is 18th in England’s 20-team top division.

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Pochettino and his assistants will remain with the U.S. team for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday. AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Fayetteville, Georgia, contributed to this report. Robson reported from Manchester, England, and Blum from New York.