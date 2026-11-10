The United States becomes the first country to fully shun a regular U.N. Human Rights Council review. The Trump administration cites anti-American bias in the Geneva-based body.

The United States is set to become the first country to fully shun a regular review of its human rights record at the United Nations Human Rights Council since the body was created two decades ago. This historic refusal occurs on Tuesday, marking a significant escalation in the Trump administration's long-standing conflict with the Geneva -based agency.

The State Department has explicitly stated that it gives no credibility to the Council, accusing it of consistent anti-American rhetoric and an anti-Israel bias. The administration argues that the body fails to uphold the very values it promotes, making a mockery of human rights through its persistent failure to condemn egregious violators while focusing on the United States.

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The Core Details of the U.N. Review Process

The Geneva-based Council regularly examines the rights records of all 193 United Nations member states as part of a process known as the Universal Periodic Review. Typically, these reviews occur every four to five years, requiring the participation of the country in question. The process is designed to be a sweeping and constructive mechanism, akin to holding up a mirror to governments to improve their human rights policies through presentations, questions, and recommendations from other national envoys.

The United States had already skipped its appointment for its review a year ago. The scheduled November 2025 review was pushed back until Tuesday in hopes that the U.S. government might change its mind. However, with the absence of any national representatives, the Council cannot proceed with the review, establishing a new precedent where the predominant global power refuses to engage without justification.

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Administration Stance and Supporter Arguments

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to give his first news conference from the Pentagon in six months on Tuesday, just a day after a Republican lawmaker launched an effort to impeach him over his handling of the unpopular war against Iran and other actions. While the impeachment effort is separate, the broader political climate reflects the administration's aggressive stance against international oversight.

Supporters of the Council's mandate argue that it must keep tabs on human rights in all member states, including the United States. This position has drawn criticism from the administration regarding U.S. policies, specifically strong-arm deportations and targeted killings of alleged drug-runners in the Caribbean and Pacific. The administration claims these measures are designed to protect U.S. workers and help keep the country safe, asserting that the Council should not scrutinize defensive actions.

Global Impact and Critics' Concerns

Critics of the U.S. snub warn that the walkout could encourage other countries, many of which bristle about intense scrutiny from human rights monitors, to follow suit. Jamil Dakwar, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's human rights program, stated that the administration is signaling to the world that it does not care about international review and intends to continue violating human rights unabashedly. The ACLU and its allies have called on the U.N. human rights chief to respond by presenting an update on rights in the United States early next year.

Eric Tistounet, a visiting professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute who served as the Council's first secretary, warned that the U.S. walkout could severely affect the credibility of the review system. He noted that if the predominant global power, which has always claimed to adhere to human rights norms, does not show up, the institution faces a major crisis of legitimacy.

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Domestic Political Shifts and Election Outcomes

Meanwhile, domestic political dynamics are also shifting. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who was in charge of the National Republican Congressional Committee, was unable to save his own seat this year. The seven-term congressman could not prevent the Republicans from floundering in the state after party organizations pulled support from Michael Whatley, their U.S. candidate.

The midterm elections have already upended national politics, with the sudden blue tint to many statehouses opening the door to enough states joining 18 other Democratic-run states to potentially change the way the United States elects a president. In California's 40th Congressional District, Republican Ken Calvert won reelection to the U.S. House on Monday, defying the broader trends that have reshaped the political landscape. These concurrent events highlight a complex period of institutional tension both internationally and domestically.