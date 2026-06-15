U.S. Signs MOU with Iran, Paves Way for Reopening Strait of Hormuz and New Phase of Negotiations

The White House announced on Monday that the United States has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran, which paves the way for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting the U.S. naval blockade, and starting a new phase of negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, frozen assets, and regional security. The MOU was signed by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

The White House announced on Monday that the United States has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran , which paves the way for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting the U.S. naval blockade , and starting a new phase of negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program , sanctions relief , frozen assets , and regional security .

The MOU was signed by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf. The agreement creates a framework for future negotiations and ties Iran's entry into the world economy to cooperation on its nuclear program, verification of non-nuclear weapon status, and non-funding of radicalism and terrorism in the region. The MOU is described as a 'two-way street' where both parties have to meet certain conditions for the other to be treated as a normal country.

The arrangement is expected to benefit the people of Iran, the Gulf region, and the United States. However, there is still a lot of work to be done. The MOU also includes immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the naval blockade, with the official stating that 'immediate' would still take time due to mines, different risk tolerances of ships, and some crews wanting more stability.

A significant increase in traffic through the strait is already starting and is expected to ramp up over time. The Iran deal was described as 'now complete' by the U.S. on Sunday, with a formal signing ceremony scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Switzerland. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced the peace deal and a formal signing ceremony for the MOU is planned for Friday.

The negotiations were facilitated by the negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff, who established a direct relationship with the highest levels of the Iranian government. The U.S. officials believe that the MOU will help ensure Iran does not rebuild its nuclear program, while sanctions relief would depend on Tehran's broader behavior, including not funding terrorism or being a source of instability in the region.

The MOU does not require Israel to withdraw from Lebanon as their withdrawal is not a condition of the deal





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Iran United States Negotiations Nuclear Program Sanctions Relief Frozen Assets Regional Security Strait Of Hormuz Naval Blockade World Economy Radicalism And Terrorism Two-Way Street Pakistan Swiss Iran Deal Negotiating Team Vice President JD Vance Jared Kushner Steve Witkoff Israel Lebanon

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