Consumers snapped up discounts on everything from electronics to toys, while fewer shoppers headed to brick-and-mortar stores, according to preliminary data.

U.S. consumers spent a record high amount online on Black Friday, and fewer people shopped in person on the single busiest day for brick-and-mortar stores, according to preliminary figures released Saturday.

Excluding purchases of gasoline and automobiles, retail sales both in stores and online were up 5.8% compared with last year's Black Friday, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all payment forms including cash. Adobe Analytics, which tracks e-commerce, said the day's online sales total of $13.1 billion exceeded its forecast and was up 11% from a year ago.

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Higher prices, which Americans have expressed frustration with as the Iran war affects gasoline and some consumer goods, did not account for all the sales growth. According to Salesforce, the volume of Black Friday orders increased 5% year over year. Shoppers eager to score digital deals were not limited to the United States. Global online sales reached a record $82.7 billion Friday, also 5% more than last year's apex of advertised holiday discounts, Salesforce said.