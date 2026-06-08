U.S. Senator Lummis Urges Full Senate Vote on Digital Asset Market Clarity Act

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis is pushing for a full Senate floor vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, a major federal framework for the American cryptocurrency industry. The bill passed the House with bipartisan support and cleared the Senate Banking Committee but faces hurdles including reconciliation with the Senate Agriculture Committee's version, a likely 60-vote threshold, and final House-Senate reconciliation. Powerful allies include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, but passage remains uncertain. Lummis warns that the legislative window for passing the act will close until 2030 if Congress does not act now.

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis is urgently pushing for a full Senate floor vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act .

"The Clarity Act passed committee. The floor is next. We did not come this far to quit at the 5-yard line," she said. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act is a major effort to pass a federal framework for the American cryptocurrency industry.

The legislation has already made significant progress. It already cleared the U.S. House of Representatives last July with rather strong bipartisan support. The bill then faced delays in the Senate in early 2026 over stablecoin yield provisions. It successfully advanced through the Senate Banking Committee on May 16.

However, the bill still faces several hurdles. These hurdles include reconciliation with the Senate Agriculture Committee's version, a likely 60-vote threshold to pass the Senate, and a final House-Senate reconciliation. The legislation boasts powerful allies like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, but its passage remains a coin flip for now.

Senator Lummis is strongly advocating for the immediate passage of the bill because she believes that there is a very small window of opportunity for regulatory overhaul. This legislative window for passing the Clarity Act will likely slam shut until 2030 if Congress fails to act right now, according to Lummis The entire legislative process might be completely reset.

Furthermore, the Democrats, who have reportedly been alienated by the pro-GOP industry, could stall more favorable crypto regulation. MapleStory Universe Opens MSU Space and Launches Global Game Jam Competition as Part of MSU 2.0 Expansion





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