U.S. Secret Service Responds to Reports of Two People Being Shot Near White House; Shocking New Video Footage Shows Shooting Incident at Correspondents' Dinner

The U.S. Secret Service and the FBI are investigating reports of shots fired near the White House on April 26. Jeanine Pirro shared security camera footage of the incident via Twitter. A suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly opened fire in the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25 and struck and Secret Service agent in crossfire. Numerous administration officials were evacuated, the Secret Service agent was shot in his protective vest but taken to a local hospital for treatment. Kyle Busch's 911 call shared details about his health before death in another recent assault incident. A tragic increase in political violence in America is blamed for these incidents.

The U.S. Secret Service is responding to reports of two people being shot near the White House. There were reports of shots fired from 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW on April 26.

The FBI is on the scene and supporting their investigation. Jeanine Pirro posted security camera footage of the incident via Twitter. A suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly opened fire in the lobby of the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25. He allegedly struck a Secret Service agent in crossfire before being apprehended.

Numerous administration officials were evacuated. The White House later confirmed the Secret Service agent was shot in his protective vest but taken to a local hospital for treatment. Another tragic event in the rise of political violence in America. Shocking new video footage shows the moment shots rang out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last weekend.

Yang, a reporter, tweeted that she and other reporters were interrupted by loud sounds of gunfire when she was in the middle of taping on her iPhone for a social video from the North Lawn of the White House. Another assault by political violence occurred when Kyle Busch left a 911 call after reporting feeling ill. He died later. Numerous other assault cases align with more and more attacks of political violence, making it a much-debated issue





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Shots Fired Near White House Jeanine Pirro Kyle Busch Assassinate The President U.S Secret Service Secret Service Agent Video Footage Assault Of Political Violence

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