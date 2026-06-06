U.S. says it shot down Iranian drones launched toward Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military says it shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and struck some of the Islamic Republic’s coastal surveillance radar sites.

President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Eau Claire, Wis. , on Friday. He told them that “the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well.

” U.S. military shot down four Iranian drones headed toward the Strait of Hormuz, then struck coastal radar sites, in the latest threat to a fragile ceasefire. The U.S. military said it shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and then struck some of the Islamic Republic’s coastal surveillance radar sites, raising the risk to a shaky ceasefire as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Iran.

“The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic,” U.S. Central Command said on social media. The military is enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran’s chokehold on the crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments, which it implemented in retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli attacks that started the war. The strait’s virtual closure has sent energy prices soaring andU.

S. Central Command said it hit the radar sites, including an island in the strait, “to defend against further attacks. ” It was the latest in back-and-forth attacks that have strained the tenuous ceasefire in the war and efforts to reach a deal to extend that truce. Earlier this week, Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait’s main airport, killing one person, wounding dozens and briefly closing the airfield.

Despite the attacks raising new concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, Trump told reporters Friday that “the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well. ”“We’re going to come out of Iran very quickly and it’s going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it’s a piece of paper or the very tough way,” Trump said at an event with farmers in Wisconsin.

“The very tough way is maybe the easier way, but we’re going to come out, and your fertilizer prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago. ” Trump increasingly appears to be boxed in on a conflict that has settled into a holding pattern. U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement a week ago to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

But Trump has called for unspecified changes and Iranian officials have shown no public signs of signing off on the deal. Asked Friday why it was taking so long, Trump said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” it was because “it’s a very hard thing for them,” citing their “great independence” and the fact that “they’re strong, they’re proud. ” “There are things they never thought they’d be doing that they’re going to have to do.

They’ve got no choice, and it takes a little while,” he said in the interview. Trump said the Iranians still have 21% to 22% of their missiles, which he said early in war had been nearly wiped out. His administration also has touted the latest ceasefire agreed to this week by the Lebanese government and Israel after U.S.-brokered talks in Washington.

But the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group — which is fighting Israel in Lebanon — has rejected the agreement and new attacks have put the truce at further risk. The Israeli military on Friday struck multiple parts of southern Lebanon and issued evacuation warnings for nine villages, including one that has sheltered thousands of people displaced by the fighting. The strikes killed nine people in six locations in southern Lebanon, the state news agency reported.

The Israeli military said two soldiers were wounded, one severely, in an encounter Friday with militants in southern Lebanon. The fighting in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have seized large swaths of the south, also threatens efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz because Iran has demanded that any lasting truce extend to Lebanon.

Besides the drone interception in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. military said earlier Friday that its forces boarded a sanctioned oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean as the United States seeks to prevent Tehran from profiting off its oil and other goods. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together.

On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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