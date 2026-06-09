U.S. sanctions over 100 Nicaraguan officials and relatives with travel ban

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Monday that the new sanctions were imposed in part because of the death last month of an imprisoned activist.

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega speaks to supporters as his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo applauds, in Managua, Nicaragua, Aug. 29, 2018. The United States has imposed travel bans on more than 100 Nicaraguan officials and relatives, intensifying pressure on President Daniel Ortega and his co-president wife, Rosario Murillo, over a mounting record of human rights abuses.

Washington’s latest move follows the prison death of Indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera, a prominent government critic, and the reported disappearance of several of his relatives and friends. The U.S. has now barred more than 2,350 Nicaraguans from entry as Ortega’s crackdown shutters thousands of organizations, jails opponents, strips citizenship and forces critics, clergy and journalists into exile.

The United States has placed travel bans on more than 100 Nicaraguan officials and their family members as part of a broader campaign to punish the current government for human rights abuses. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Monday that the new sanctions were imposed in part because of the death last month of an imprisoned activist, Brooklyn Rivera, who criticized the policies of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife and co-president, Rosario Murillo.

The U.S. has now barred more than 2,350 Nicaraguan officials and family members from entering. The identities of the most recent ones were not released. In a post on X, the U.S. Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs noted that six of Rivera’s family members and friends had gone missing, and condemned their disappearance. Rivera was a renowned Indigenous leader who spent years fighting for the rights of his community and was imprisoned by the government in September 2023.

His arrest came during a years-long crackdown on civil society and dissent, which began following mass protests in 2018 that the government violently repressed. Nicaragua’s government has said Rivera died from a bacterial infection after his health had declined following a case of COVID-19, which led to his physical and neurological deterioration.

Human rights activists and groups worldwide denounced his death, and the U.S. had called for his release when the government published photos of him in the hospital in critical condition. Nicaragua’s government has also imprisoned adversaries, religious leaders, journalists and more, then exiled them, stripping hundreds of their citizenship and possessions. Since 2018, it has shuttered more than 5,000 organizations, largely religious, and forced thousands to flee the country. Rebuilding L.A.

: How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together. On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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