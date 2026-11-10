U.S., Russia and Ukraine begin talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending war in Ukraine

It is the first such trilateral diplomatic push since negotiations were suspended following the start of the war with Iran.

The United States, Ukraine and Russia have started talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday aimed at ending the war in Ukraine that began in 2022 when Russia n President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale The two-day session is the first such meeting since February and will focus on security guarantees, a long-running demand from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.that he and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were"working hard to find a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment.

" Kushner indicated these talks are just an initial step but could"build momentum" toward future negotiations. He also suggested a future agreement would involve a security arrangement involving European countries and Russia. Putin has previously said he wanted Ukraine to pull its troops back from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, the four regions Moscow illegally annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured.

Also read Abu Dhabi Peace Talks: Russia Ukraine US Begin Trilateral Negotiations

He also demanded that Ukraine abandon its bid to join NATO, accept strict limits on its military and drop restrictions on the Russian language and the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church in Ukraine. Zelenskyy rejected Putin's demands to voluntarily cede territory that Russia hasn't been able to take on the battlefield. Zelenskyy also rejected any limits on Ukraine's military or its arrangements with Western partners, which Kyiv sees as essential security guarantees to stop Moscow from invading again.

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Ukraine argues that an immediate ceasefire is the necessary first step toward negotiating a wider settlement and says a direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is the only way territorial issues can be settled. The U.S., Russia and Ukraine have held three other rounds of trilateral talks this year, in January and February, but diplomatic efforts largely stalled after Mr. Trump launched a war on Iran.

Since then, Witkoff and Kushner have held various separate meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy.between Russia and Ukraine for the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky for humanitarian reasons. It lasted from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.