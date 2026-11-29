Preliminary Mastercard data reveals that U.S. retail sales increased by 5.8% year-over-year during Black Friday, driven by higher spending in electronics, apparel, and jewelry. In-store spending showed its strongest performance since 2022, while online sales surged 13.4%, indicating consumer willingness to spend despite inflationary pressures and weather disruptions.

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'shoppers spent more than they did a year earlier, pushing U.S. retail sales up 5.8%, according to preliminary Mastercard data. The increase suggests consumers continued spending during one of the biggest shopping days of the year, though Mastercard’s figures do not show whether shoppers were focused on finding bargains or how much they bought. The data measures sales in dollars and is not adjusted for inflation, meaning some of the increase could reflect higher prices.

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Online sales rose 13.4% year over year, while in-store spending grew 3.8%, Mastercard SpendingPulse reported. The figures cover U.S. retail sales excluding gas and autos and include all payment types. This year, shoppers spent more on electronics and software, with sales in the category up 7.9% on Black Friday.